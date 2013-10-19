Xbox 360 'Games with Gold' perk to stick around, Microsoft mum on Xbox One plans

Halo 3 is free for the next two weeks

Microsoft has announced that its 'Games with Gold' for Xbox Live Gold subscribers will continue indefinitely, serving Xbox 360 owners with two free game downloads every month.

The promotion was launched as a limited-time-only type deal at E3 this summer as a pat on the back for loyal Gold members, bringing popular titles from yesteryear or emerging arcade titles free of charge.

Now the company has said it'll be an "ongoing" benefit, while announcing the title for the forthcoming fortnight will be the blockbusting, best-selling Halo 3.

Microsoft says the continuation of the scheme reaffirms its ongoing commitment to 360 owners and potential owners with the new Xbox One launch on the horizon.

One too?

Speaking of the next-gen console, Microsoft was not drawn on whether Games with Gold will also be a perk for early Xbox One adopters.

A spokesperson told Engadget: "We're excited to announce we are extending Games with Gold for Xbox 360. We will share more details on the program soon. Stay tuned for our plans on Xbox One."

Via Engadget