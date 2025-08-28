Xbox Insider Program members with an Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard subscription can now access Cloud Gaming at no extra cost

This includes the ability to play a number of games included with the subscription service

Users can also access select games that they already own

Members of the Xbox Insider program with an Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard membership can now try Xbox Cloud Gaming at no extra cost.

This includes access to a number of titles that are already included with those tiers of the subscription service, plus select games that they already own.

The list of supported games spans massive recent releases like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Black Myth: Wukong to indie favorites such as Dredge and Darkest Dungeon. There's a good range, and more ways to play the titles that you already own can only be a good thing.

In order to access the games, you simply need to sign in to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a supported device and select the title that you want to play.

Of course, you will need an active Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard subscription, and be part of the Xbox Insider Program.

If you're not yet part of the Xbox Insider Program, you can get started by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox console or PC.

We expect these Xbox Insider features to start rolling out to other users in the coming months.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors