Cloud Gaming is coming to more Xbox Game Pass tiers, and you can access it early now
Xbox Game Pass gets better
- Xbox Insider Program members with an Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard subscription can now access Cloud Gaming at no extra cost
- This includes the ability to play a number of games included with the subscription service
- Users can also access select games that they already own
Members of the Xbox Insider program with an Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard membership can now try Xbox Cloud Gaming at no extra cost.
This includes access to a number of titles that are already included with those tiers of the subscription service, plus select games that they already own.
The list of supported games spans massive recent releases like Assassin's Creed Shadows and Black Myth: Wukong to indie favorites such as Dredge and Darkest Dungeon. There's a good range, and more ways to play the titles that you already own can only be a good thing.
In order to access the games, you simply need to sign in to Xbox Cloud Gaming on a supported device and select the title that you want to play.
Of course, you will need an active Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard subscription, and be part of the Xbox Insider Program.
If you're not yet part of the Xbox Insider Program, you can get started by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on your Xbox console or PC.
We expect these Xbox Insider features to start rolling out to other users in the coming months.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
