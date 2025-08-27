Who needs Asus' fancy flagship monitor? This dual-mode OLED screen stole the show and my heart at Gamescom 2025 – and it's perfect for PC and PS5 setups

I’ve been on a mission to find the perfect monitor for my dual PC and PS5 office work-and-gaming setup for a while now.

To try and get something that offers the best of both worlds for work and play, I’ve tried two 27-inch 1440p resolution screens, a single 38-inch ultrawide, and most recently a 4K and ‘square’ monitor combo too (which I do really like, though I wish the 4K panel was curved). But now Asus may well have provided a solution that could offer everything I want in one panel.

And no, it’s not that unbelievable OLED flagship model the brand revealed. Instead, it’s a true black glossy OLED panel that could offer the inner dual-gamer in me a special screen that’ll be right at home with my PC and my PS5 Slim - and it’s called the Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWM.

Best of both worlds

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love my Acer Predator X32QFS gaming monitor, but I’ve been searching for something in the new world of dual-mode monitors that would be an even more perfect companion to the work and gaming setup on my Magnus Pro gaming desk.

I’ve long been someone who will always prefer 4K screens and high resolutions to enjoy the best graphics in gaming, but I’ve been diving back into the likes of Apex Legends a bit recently, and the idea of having super-fast framerates at a lower-than-4K resolution powered by my Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card is increasingly attractive.

Especially if I can then flick a switch and go straight into Control, even Frostpunk 2 and Dawn of War 3 at 4K. And if this panel also supports the maximally fast frame rates and resolutions on PS5, too? Then we are laughing, and all my priorities are hit. And hit hard.

As a result, the Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWM is right up my street, right off the bat, even in the face of the mega special flagship OLED screen the brand revealed.

In the shadow of a behemoth

(Image credit: Future / Rob Dwiar)

The elephant in the article here may well be that aforementioned beast of a new flagship OLED monitor that Asus has just revealed - the Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W (catchy name, right?). As my colleague Isaiah wrote about in our news coverage on the new screen, it has some seriously beefy chops and specifications, and a whole host of new features as well as premium gaming features.

However, it’s clear where this monitor sits, and it’s not necessarily facing the PS5 market as much as the XG32UCWMG, given its 1440p x 1080p dual resolutions - no 4K makes Rob sad. Still, if you’re a PC gamer and will have the (likely) high budget required for the flagship, then it’s on course to give you a great time.

But there’s plenty to catch my eye about the XG32UCWM instead of the PG27AQWP-W. First, it’s still got that TrueBlack Glossy WOLED panel, it hits the dual-mode sweetspot of 4K@240Hz, FHD@480Hz, it’s 32 inches in size instead of 27 inches, and it’s got a few too many features aimed at gamers who are more pro or competitive-focused than me. And to be frank, while there’s a lot to like about the flagship’s stand, it’s all a bit too flashy in my eyes.

What’s more, I’ve seen the XG32UCWMG in action at Gamescom, and it really is a joy to see it do its thing. Albeit limited to a demo of just Apex Legends on PC, the colors are absolutely fantastic, the quality is supreme, and the details, contrasts, and brilliance of the WOLED panel are as clear as day.

The other big thing, though, that I think is going to play a part in my preference is price.

Asus confirmed to me that the XG32UCWMG retails for $1,099.99, which is pricey, yes, but considering what it offers, it is just about palatable. On the other hand, I have to think that the PG27AQWP-W is going to cost at least $1,500, but I would believe higher, too.

One setup, no problems

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

So, while the flagship Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W is going to take a lot of the attention in the post-Gamescom 2025 rush, I can’t wait to test the Asus ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG screen in my new house, as part of a new setup, and with both my PC and PS5.

It’s seemingly a one-stop shop for those looking for one of the top gaming monitors and best monitors for PS5, and if you’re looking for that super-high refresh rate for gaming in fast-paced titles that require pace, speed, and accuracy rather than graphical detail, then this might well be it.