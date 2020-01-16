Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September

CD Projekt Red's sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed, moving from its original April release date to September 17, 2020. CD Projekt Red says the game is finished, but polishing and playtesting is required to get the final product in the best shape it can be.

The developer/publisher shared the news on Twitter, noting "We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect."

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYVJanuary 16, 2020

The statement then says to expect frequent updates as the new September date nears.

This is the third major game delay of the week, following the delays of Marvel's Avengers and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

A little longer

The rationale for delaying all these games is exactly the same: it's about polishing the game so it's as good as possible. That's why it's only ever worth being slightly disappointed when big blockbusters are delayed for this reason.

Cyberpunk 2077 was always a possible candidate for another delay. Every public showing of this game demonstrates enormous ambition, with multiple paths through levels and a lot of locations to explore. Considering it's been five years since the release of CD Projekt's last game, The Witcher 3, and players are still obsessed with it, why wouldn't they want this title to leave a similar mark?

Crowning achievement for "this generation" is an interesting choice of words, since Cyberpunk will now likely release just a couple of months ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. CD Projekt Red previously explained that the game won't be on next-gen consoles at launch.