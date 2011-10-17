Apple shares hit record high after iPhone 4S mania

Apple's stock price soared to record highs on Monday following news that the company had sold a whopping four million iPhone 4S handsets during its first three days on sale.

Stocks reached a staggering $426.70 per share during early trading on Monday, which is up over $4.70 on Friday's figure.

As trading continued, shares dropped off slightly, but the $426.70 figure is the highest the Cupertino firm has ever reached.

AllThingsD is reporting that Apple shares are up 97 per cent in 2011 alone, in a year which briefly saw the company overtake Exxon Mobil as the most valuable company on earth.

The show goes on

The impressive Wall Street performance will surely calm the analysts who feared that Apple's stock would be negatively impacted by the untimely passing of co-founder Steve Jobs, this month.

Earlier on Monday Apple announced that the iPhone 4S had sold almost double the amount of handsets in the first three days as its predecessor, the iPhone 4.

Via: All Things Digital