Best beginner mirrorless camera 2019: 10 budget options for new users

If you're casual about your photography, then smartphones and compact cameras more than do the job. Generally though, they are limited by small sensors and fixed lenses that don't offer the kind of next-level control that you need when taking your photography that little bit further.

With that in mind, an interchangeable lens camera is the perfect upgrade. In this guide, we've picked out the best entry-level mirrorless cameras that should fit your budget, aren't too bulky and hopefully won't be too perplexing as you learn how to use them.

Many of the mirrorless cameras in this group have APS-C sensors, but some of our favourites have slightly smaller Micro Four Thirds sensors. Both offer such a big improvement over smartphones and compacts that really there’s little to choose between them. To find out more about sensor sizes, take a look at our sensor guide.

Mirrorless cameras also offer interchangeable lenses. They will often come with a general-purpose 3x ‘kit’ zoom lens which are great to get you started with. Once you get a little bit more into it, you might find it worth investing in telephotos, macro lenses, super-wide-angles and more. It’s worth checking the lens ranges on offer, particularly if you might want to upgrade to a better camera in the range later on.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019 The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period is the ideal time to pick a great beginner mirrorless cameras. This sector of the market is often where you’ll find the best discounts and deals, as retailers try to lure in that all-important entry-level market. It’s also great for bargains if you’re not already tied to an ecosystem - when you can be a little less picky about brand or particular model, there are some great offers to be had. If you like the look of something you see in our listing here, you don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday as our widget automatically updates with the latest and best deals. Make sure you keep an eye on our Black Friday camera deals page as that’s where we’ll be highlighting all the latest deals.

Value for money

Lastly, there’s value for money. Just because something is "cheap", that doesn't necessarily mean it represents value for money. If you find you quickly outgrow it and need to upgrade very soon, then you'll end up spending even more money. Some of the cameras here might seem expensive to somebody buying their first camera, but we will have recommended them as something that should last you for many years to come.

If you view your photography hobby as an investment, it will pay huge dividends if you can invest as much as you possibly can when you first get started. Inexpensive cameras can still do a good job, but when cutting back on price inevitably means that features and controls are missing - so ask yourself if the saving is worth missing out on something you think you'll need.

For example, the cheapest mirrorless cameras don’t usually have viewfinders, but these can be invaluable for shooting in bright light, when the screen on the back can easily suffer from glare and reflections, so we’d always recommend stretching to a camera with a viewfinder if you can.

Check out the specs of the rear screens, too. The size and resolution are not so important since they’re all quite similar these days, but a touchscreen display will make the camera feel more like a phone, making the transition to using a "proper" camera a little easier since you'll already be used to tapping, swiping and so on.

Finally, if you like to shoot video, you might want a camera that can shoot 4K, and not all of them can. Although it's becoming more common, it's still a somewhat new area for entry-level mirrorless cameras, and they don’t all do it (though they do all offer regular 1920 x 1080 Full HD).

All the mirrorless cameras we’ve chosen for this list are well suited to beginners because of their price, size, ease of use, features or all of those things. You can also take a look at our other buying guides below if you're still undecided. Otherwise, read on to see the 10 best entry-level mirrorless cameras you can buy right now.

Best entry-level mirrorless cameras 2019 at a glance

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Fujifilm X-T100 Panasonic GX9 Sony Alpha A6100 Canon EOS M50 Fujifilm X-A7 Sony Alpha A5100 Canon EOS M200 Olympus PEN E-PL9

Best mirrorless cameras for beginners in 2019

1. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

The E-M10 III is small, powerful and beautifully designed

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360,000 dots | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Premium finish

Great in-body stabilization

Only 16 megapixel

Minor update to Mark II

The retro-tastic E-M10 Mark III is styled like a DSLR, with a viewfinder mounted on the top, but this camera is so small it scarcely takes up more space than mirrorless cameras with no viewfinder at all. It has a Micro Four Thirds sensor a little smaller than the APS-C sensors used by rival makers, and 16 megapixels rather than the usual 24, but the smaller sensor means smaller, faster-focusing lenses, and you’re not likely to notice the difference in megapixels in real-world shooting. What you will notice is this camera’s great build quality and finish, its responsiveness, its excellent built in Art Filters and the rather clever shooting options in its Advanced Photo mode. Olympus offers a good range of lenses, too - as it shares the Micro Four Thirds mount with Panasonic, you can also swap lenses between manufacturers.

2. Fujifilm X-T100

Filling the gap between the X-A7 and X-T20

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360,000 dots | Monitor: 3-inch 3-way tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate

Built-in viewfinder

3-way tilting rear screen

4K video only at 15fps

Focusing could be faster

While the absence of an X Trans sensor is a little disappointing (Fujifilm's premium sensor), the reality is that this has allowed Fujifilm to price the camera a little more aggressively. It's also fair to say that for most photographers the difference will be negligible, with the X-T100 delivering some of the best results you'll see from an entry-level mirrorless camera. 4K video capture capped at 15fps is also a bit of a let down for those who do a lot of video recording, though, while focusing speeds can be a little bit slow on occasion. Otherwise, Fujifilm's entry-level mirrorless camera doesn't generally disappoint. Lovely to look at and use, the X-T100 is a great choice if you're looking for your first mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

3. Panasonic GX9

An ideal beginner camera that’s also travel-friendly

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,764,800 dots | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,240,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 9fps/30fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Built-in viewfinder

5-axis dual IS

Functional not stylish

Still only 16 megapixels

The Lumix GX9 from Panasonic represents excellent value for money. Its small size and weight not only make it ideal for those new to an interchangeable lens camera, but it's also well-suited for travel photography, too. The great feature set includes a built-in viewfinder, plus 5-axis dual image stabilisation. One of our favourite features of all Panasonic cameras is the 4K Video and 4K Photo Modes. You can use the latter to extract stills from a movie to in order to freeze the perfect moment. As standard, the GX9 comes with a 12-32mm lens, which is a good optic to get you started with. Further good news is that there are dozens of different lenses available in the Micro Four Thirds mount, so this is a camera you can truly grow with.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony Alpha A6100

Sony's popular beginner-friendly model gets an update

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: EVF, 1,440,000 dots | Monitor: 3-inch tilting, 921,600 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 11fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Great range of specs

Value for money

Fiddly buttons

Small viewfinder

Fairly pricey

Sony's A6000 was one of the most popular mirrorless models of the past few years, and while you can still buy it, the brand has recently refreshed it in the shape of the A6100. That brings a whole set of new features to Sony's entry-level offering, including improved video features which now include 4K. You also now get a touch-sensitive screen and advanced autofocus options which include the very well-performing Eye AF (for both humans and animals). An extensive range of different lenses are available for Sony's mount, so it's also a system you can be confident when investing in. As it stands, the A6100 is one of the most expensive models on this list - but the good news is that if you're happy with older tech, the A6000 is still very much available, and right now is a veritable bargain.

5. Canon EOS M50

An affordable Canon mirrorless EOS M with a viewfinder

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.1MP | Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360,000 dots | Monitor: 3-inch vari-angle, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/Intermediate

Great viewfinder

Easy to use

Heavy crop on 4K video

Plasticky feel

This great little all-rounder is the only budget-friendly EOS M series camera with an integrated viewfinder. Otherwise, you're doing your composing via the screen - not such a big deal if you're coming up from a smartphone, but viewfinders are great when bright light makes the screen a bit awkward to use. Plus there's the fact that shooting through a viewfinder just feels a bit more "authentic". Other tempting features include 4K video (just note that it's cropped), great autofocusing and an easy-to-use interface.

6. Panasonic Lumix GX800 / GX850

This little mirrorless camera is cheap, compact and built for blogging

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16MP | Viewfinder: No | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 5.8fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

Compact 12-32mm lens

Very good value

16MP only average these days

No viewfinder

Olympus is not the only company to make Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras. They’re also made by Panasonic and, in fact, the lenses are interchangeable. Where Olympus cameras are all about style and creativity, Panasonic cameras are at least as technically capable but a little more down to earth. And they don’t come much more down to earth than the Lumix GX800 (known as the GX850 in the US), which combines small size with powerful features and exceptional value. You don’t get a viewfinder, but you do get 4K video and Panasonic’s 4K Photo modes, a 180-degree selfie screen, touch control and a terrific little 12-32mm retracting kit lens.

7. Fujifilm X-A5

Fujifilm’s beginner-friendly CSC brings great looks and great photos

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: No | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

New 15-45mm retracting kit lens

Consistently sharp shots

No viewfinder

4K video is only 15fps

Fujifilm has made its reputation with its high-end X-mount mirrorless cameras, but it also makes a series of simpler X-A cameras for novices. The X-A5 sports a retracting 15-45mm kit lens which makes the camera far easier to cram into a bag. There’s no viewfinder, but the touch-screen display works very well and flips through 180 degrees for selfies. The image quality is terrific, even though its regular CMOS sensor rather than Fujifilm’s special X-Trans sensor, though the 4K video mode only works at 15fps, which is a let-down. Note that Fujifilm recently announced the X-A7, which includes a huge 3.5-inch touchscreen, a new 24.5 megapixel sensor and a boost to the 4K video recording, which now offers 30fps. It seems likely that we'll love the X-A7 once we get a chance to review it, but for now, the X-A5 remains on the list.

8. Sony Alpha A5100

An older model, but it's cheaper and designed for novices

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.3MP | Viewfinder: No | Monitor: 3-inch tilting, 921,600 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 6fps | Movies: Full HD | User level: Beginner

Sophisticated autofocus

Flip-up selfie screen

No viewfinder

Now four years old

Launched in the same year as the A6000, the A5100 is also a highly competent camera whose price has dropped to bargain basement prices thanks to its age. Of course there's always a trade-off to be made for saving cash. Here the compromises are the lack of an electronic viewfinder, while the external controls are a lot more basic. Sony has done a great job to make a camera this small but it does leave it feeling slightly dwarfed by the 16-50mm kit lens. On the plus side, the A5100 does, however, have a 180-degree selfie screen. Now that we've seen some new APS-C mirrorless models - and lenses - from the company, we can also feel pretty confident that Sony is keen to keep investing in this format, too.

9. Canon EOS M100

Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera offers value and simplicity

Sensor size: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2MP | Viewfinder: No | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 6.1fps | Movies: Full HD | User level: Beginner

180-degree selfie screen

Responsive touchscreen control

Few external controls

Awkward handling

Canon’s cheapest EOS M model is very competitively priced and offers an easy introduction to interchangeable lens cameras for smartphone or compact camera upgraders. But to make it ‘simple’, Canon has taken away a lot of the external controls, which means you spend more time in the menus and touchscreen interface. The plain rectangular body is also a little awkward to hold and shoot with. It doesn’t always capture sharp shots in low light, either, when rival cameras manage this perfectly well. The EOS M100 is small, simple and affordable nonetheless. Recently, Canon has updated this model in the form of the EOS M200, with a new sensor, new image processor and 4K video recording. Until we've tested it though, the M100 stays on the list.

10. Olympus PEN E-PL9

A stylish entry-level mirrorless camera

Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Viewfinder: No | Monitor: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,037,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner

Stylish, premium design

Perfectly pocketable

No viewfinder

Only 16 megapixels

The Olympus PEN series is aimed squarely at beginners and smartphone upgraders, catering specifically for fashion-conscious bloggers and Instagramers. It does this with a blend of style, responsiveness and image quality that’s instantly endearing. Olympus’s ‘EZ’ pancake lens is a must-have companion for this camera, offering a 3x zoom range in a super-slim retracting design that means the PEN takes up little space in your bag. The latest of these is the E-PL9, which brings 4K video and better image stabilisation over the older model. That said, the E-PL8 is almost as good and that bit cheaper than the newer camera, this is still worth consideration as well. We think the older design looks better too!