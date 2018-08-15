Best console games you can play on a phone or tablet

If you're not yet thinking about phones and tablets as proper gaming devices, it's time to catch up – Android and iOS now have more console game ports than some actual consoles (okay only consoles that no one bought, but still).

Phones and tablets keep on getting faster and more capable, and the number of older games that can be re-released in mobile form is growing and growing all the time too.

With that in mind, we've dug deep into the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to find the 30 console games and game series that you need to check out sooner rather than later.

Some of our picks appeared on PCs before hitting consoles, but they're still prime examples of top-tier games we'd once never have imagined playing on our phones.