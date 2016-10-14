Apple now sells the unlocked iPhone 7 in the US

In the US, you can now purchase the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus unlocked and SIM-free directly from Apple’s website.

Apple launched the latest batch of flagship phones with carriers last month. But unless you’re a lucky Verizon or Sprint customer, your carrier doesn’t currently offer up these true international versions of the iPhone 7 (we’re looking at you, AT&T and T-Mobile).

But the good news here is that these unlocked models support both CDMA and GSM bands, making it possible to hop between different carriers in the future.

For everyone outside of the US, there’s nothing to see here. Your region has likely had the unlocked option available since launch.