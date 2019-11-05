Meet the TechRadar team

The TechRadar team are dedicated to bringing you news, features, how-tos and in-depth reviews of the latest and greatest technology.

We love tech, and we're unashamedly geeky about it. So we'll tell you what we think in a fair, unbiased way. That's what we're about.

Based throughout the world - with offices in the US, UK, Australia, India, Norway and the Middle East - the TechRadar team are constantly on the hunt for the hottest stories, leaks, rumors, announcements and launches.

You can tip us on stories: news@techradar.com

Keith Walker

Managing Director

Keith is the Managing Director for TechRadar.

Gareth Beavis

Global Editor-in-Chief

One of the founding members of TechRadar, Gareth loves phones and fitness tech with an equal, unhealthy passion. Email | Articles | Twitter

UK

TechRadar UK Editorial

John McCann

Deputy Editor

John oversees the day-to-day running of TechRadar, loves a smartphone and gets behind the wheel of cars now and then. Email | Articles | Twitter

Gerald Lynch

Senior Editor, Home Tech

Gerald oversees TechRadar's home tech output. He loves gaming, but only on a 4K HDR screen with 7.1 surround sound. Email | Articles | Twitter

Samuel Roberts

Senior Editor, Entertainment

Samuel brings you everything you need to know about the hottest streaming services, the biggest shows and blockbuster movies. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mark Wilson

Cameras Editor

Writing and overseeing reviews of the latest camera gear on TechRadar, Mark also looks after all the photography tutorials. Email | Articles | Twitter

Matt Hanson

UK Computing Editor

There's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. Email | Articles | Twitter

Catherine Ellis

Downloads and Developing Technology Editor

Catherine's been a tech journalist for six years. If you have a question about software, drop her a line! Email | Articles | Twitter

James Peckham

Phones Editor

James covers all the big announcements from the best manufacturers making gadgets for your palms, wrists and face. Email | Articles | Twitter

Henry St Leger

Staff Writer (Home Tech)

Henry selflessly brings you coverage of the latest in TVs, headphones, speakers, VR, video games, and home ents. Email | Articles | Twitter

Olivia Tambini

Staff Writer (Home Tech)

Olivia covers everything from headphones to voice activated assistants. In her spare time she plays retro video games. Email | Articles | Twitter

Vic Hood

Staff Writer (Gaming)

Vic is an award-winning games journalist, bringing experience from IGN, Eurogamer and more to the TechRadar table. Email | Articles | Twitter

Tom Bedford

Staff Writer (Phones)

Tom's the newest entry to the TechRadar team, specializing in all things phones and tablets. Email | Articles | Twitter

Brendan Griffiths

Deals Editor

Want the best deal for your latest tech purchase? Brendan is your guy, as he's always searching for the best offers. Email | Articles | Twitter

Adam Marshall

Phones Deals Editor

Whether it's the contract with the most data, or the tariff with the lowest monthly outlay, Adam has all the best phone deals. Email | Articles | Twitter

Alex Hughes

Phones Deals Writer

Alex immerses himself in all things phone deals, with a finger on the pulse of all the best offers to bring direct to you. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mike McNally

Chief Sub-Editor

The others may write the words, but it's Mike who molds them into the beautiful prose you see before your very eyes. Email

TechRadar Pro Editorial

Désiré Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. Email | Articles | Twitter

Mike Moore

News & Features Editor, TechRadar Pro

When not tracking down some fitness fad, Mike handles all things B2B and B2C for TechRadar Pro. Email | Articles | Twitter

US

TechRadar US Editorial

Matt Swider

Managing Editor, US

Matt Swider is TechRadar's gadget-savvy, globe-trotting managing editor in New York and he owns over 400 phones! Email | Articles | Twitter

Joe Osborne

Senior Editor, Computing

Joe's worked in games and tech for nearly a decade and as a Senior Editor he leads computing coverage specifically. Email | Articles | Twitter

Nick Pino

Senior Editor, Home Entertainment

Nick covers TVs, headphones, speakers, video games, VR and streaming devices. He also occasionally writes about Pokemon. Email | Articles | Twitter

Bill Thomas

Associate Editor, Computing

Bill is your go-to-guy for all things computing. Email | Articles

David Lumb

Associate Editor, Mobile

David is a Mobile Editor who handles phones, tablets and wearables for TechRadar. He keeps using an iPhone 6S, mostly out of spite.

Email | Articles | Twitter

Australia

TechRadar Australia Editorial

Dan Gardiner

Managing Editor

Dan heads up TechRadar's Australia team, based out of Sydney and keeping you informed of all the tech down under. Email | Articles

Stephen Lambrechts

Senior Editor

Stephen is obsessed with smartphones, televisions, and consuming all forms of media at the highest quality possible. Email | Articles | Twitter

Sharmishta Sarkar

Staff Writer

Sharmishta's passionate about photography, loves the good old days of Star Trek and is addicted to word games. Email | Articles | Twitter

Harry Domanski

Staff Writer

Harry always has an ear to the ground for future tech, and the other in front of a vintage amplifier. Email | Articles

India

TechRadar India Editorial

Sudhanshu Singh

Editor, India Email | Articles | Twitter

Siddharth Chauhan

Assistant Editor, India Email | Articles | Twitter

Aakash Jhaveri

Assistant Editor, India Email | Articles | Twitter

Middle East

TechRadar Middle East Editorial

Abbas Jaffar Ali

Editor-in-Chief, Middle East Email | Articles | Twitter

Nick Rego

Editor Email | Articles | Twitter

Nordics

TechRadar Nordics Editorial

Sindre Grading

Managing Editor, Nordics Email | Twitter

Mikael Hansen

Editor, Denmark Email | Articles

Joonas Nurmela

Editor, Finland Email | Articles | Twitter

Amanda Westberg

Editor, Sweden Email | Articles | Twitter

Truls Steinung

Editor, Norway Email | Articles

Italy

TechRadar Italy Editorial

Andrea Ferrario

Publisher, Italy Email

Valerio Porcu

Editor, Italy Email | Articles | Twitter

Benelux

TechRadar Benelux Editorial

Leander Vogels

Publisher, Benelux Email

Jan Boerboom

Publisher, Benelux Email

Bram Lodewijks

Editor in chief, Benelux Email | Articles

Lotte van Winsen

Editor, Benelux Email | Articles

Sven Van Herck

Editor, Benelux Email | Articles

Wouter Scholiers

Editor, Benelux Email | Articles

Thibault Seynaeve

Editor, Benelux Email | Articles

