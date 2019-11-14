Disney Plus price: bundle costs and sign up deals compared

Disney Plus has launched, taking on a landscape of streaming competitors with a family-friendly offering that has something for everyone. Its focused library of content from the Disney vault, Star Wars, Marvel and more makes it a very different proposition to Netflix, and Amazon.

But how much does Disney Plus cost? We've got everything you need to know about the Disney Plus price below, including all the details on bundles and deals.

While Disney Plus - or Disney+ if that's your kind of thing - has now launched in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, it starts rolling out in other territories just a week later. Australia and New Zealand are next, getting the service on November 19.

This is just the start, too, as Disney+ has a whole heap of exclusive movies and shows in the works. If this sounds like something you need in your life, you can get it in certain territories now:

As well as having access to nearly every movie and animated feature from Disney’s huge library, subscribers will also get access to movies and exclusive new live-action Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-offs.

Couple all that with a huge vault of movies thanks to Disney’s recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox plus National Geographic content and you have a pretty awesome proposition, with more than 25 original series and ten exclusive films promised in the first year.

Read on as we explain how much you can expect to pay for the new service and its bundles. We'll tell you about the Disney Plus price, and how its bundles compare to other TV streaming services.

Disney Plus price at a glance

Monthly: $6.99 USD / $8.99 CAD / €6.99 / $8.99 AUD / $9.99 NZD

$6.99 USD / $8.99 CAD / €6.99 / $8.99 AUD / $9.99 NZD Yearly: $69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD / €69.99 / $89.99 AUD / $99.99 NZD

Compared to the competition...

Netflix: From $9 per month ($13 for HD)

From $9 per month ($13 for HD) Amazon Prime: $12.99 per month

$12.99 per month HBO Now: $14.99 per month

(Image credit: Disney / Becca Caddy)

What price does Disney Plus cost?

In the US, a month-by-month flat subscription to sign up for Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month. Nice and straightforward. But there’s a saving to be had if you go for Disney’s 12-month option, with a year’s subscription costing $69.99 for the year (so $5.83/month). If you’re wavering, there’s a seven-day free trial to see whether you want to sign up for the full subscription, too.

Disney is also offering a bundle package of Disney Plus along with its two other streaming services - Hulu and ESPN+ - for a knockdown $12.99 a month – that’s $5 cheaper than subscribing to all three separately.

The good news for Verizon customers in the States is that subscribers to its 4G LTE, 5G unlimited wireless, or Fios home internet services will get a free year’s subscription to Disney Plus. That's a great little perk, and we'll soon see if other major retailers come up with their own promotions.

In Canada, a Disney Plus subscription is $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year) and the Disney Plus price is €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year) in the Netherlands. Australians will pay $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year), and the subscription cost in New Zealand will be $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).

Confirmed supported devices for the service include iPhone, iPad, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Chromebooks and Android, but as yet, there’s no word on whether you’ll be able to access Disney Plus via Amazon Fire TV devices yet. You’ll be able to make multiple profiles and the apps will stream 4K Ultra HD video at no extra charge.

Below, we'll take a look at how Disney Plus prices compare to other major streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus bundles: consider your options

There's no doubt about it: the entry-level Disney Plus price is very reasonable indeed and compares very favorably to the competition (more on which below).

But before you go and pledge your $6.99 a month, it's worth taking a moment to see if you can get more bang for your buck.

In the US, Disney is also offering a bundle package of Disney Plus along with its two other streaming services - Hulu and ESPN+ - for a knockdown $12.99 a month – that’s $5 cheaper than subscribing to all three separately. That's a ridiculously low price for such a lot of content.

On the Hulu side of things, that means access to a library of something like 1,500+ shows and 2,500+ films (to add to the thousands of titles you;re going to get on Disney Plus). So that's all of Hulu's original programming and co-productions, including The Handmaid’s Tale, Catch-22 and Little Monsters. In addition to classic content like old and new episodes of Saturday Night Live.

And the ESPN+ bolt-on is a great little extra for the sport fan in the family. The streaming service's reputation has grown exponentially since launch and has won the rights to some of the biggest events on the globe. From exclusive UFC and boxing events, to daily MLB and NHL games and even golf and tennis majors. Oh, and a whole host of original ESPN programming, too.

Head here to sign up for the great value Diseny Plus bundle.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

How to get a year of Disney Plus for free

Well there's that 7-day free trial for a start, but what about when that's finished.

Well, the good news for Verizon customers in the States is that subscribers to its 4G LTE, 5G unlimited wireless, or Fios home internet services will get a free year’s subscription to Disney Plus. That's a great little perk, and we'll soon see if other major retailers come up with their own promotions.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

How does the Disney Plus price compare to Netflix?

With its impressive catalogue, Disney Plus is arguably the number one rival to Netflix - the world’s current most popular streaming service. Netflix of course boasts an almost five-times larger library of content, with a wide array of grown-up exclusive hits like Stranger Things, The Crown and Black Mirror, Oscar-winning original movies like Roma, plus a huge library of family-friendly content and curated kids section.

A Netflix Basic plan costs $9 a month, but that only lets you stream one movie at a time and only in SD resolution. A Standard subscription costs $13 and includes two simultaneous streams and HD resolution, while a four-screen Ultra HD Premium plan will set you back $16. So Disney Plus is undoubtedly cheaper on every level.

And if you want to know more about the war that's about to rage between the services, we've considered Disney Plus vs Netflix: who will win?

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Netflix / TechRadar)

How does Disney Plus price compare to Amazon Prime?

Online behemoth Amazon’s online video service may not have produced quite as many big hits as Netflix when it comes to its own original content, but it can boast a much deeper library than its rival, with four times as many movies and access to top-notch classic TV such as Lost, Parks and Recreation and The X-Files. It’ll also be the home of a massive new TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series.

A single Amazon Prime membership is $12.99 per month or $119 per year if you choose to pay annually, which allows you to stream content to two devices at once. While this may on the face of it seem pricey, this also includes Amazon Prime membership, giving you access to same-day or one-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases, plus photo storage and access to exclusive deals.

How does Disney Plus price compare to Hulu?

Despite being a majority Disney-owned service, Hulu is, in some ways, a competitor to Disney Plus at launch.

Boasting award winning Hulu Originals like Handmaid’s Tale, Difficult People and Future Man, the on-demand service is also bolstered by its new IPTV offering which adds over 50 live TV channels, including live sports broadcasts. The service has three main pricing tiers, a basic $5.99-a-month ad-supported option, a $11.99 ad-free monthly tier, and the aforementioned Hulu with Live TV which comes in at $44.99-per-month, with HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and Starz all also available as add-ons.

It’s worth noting that while you can bundle in Hulu with Disney Plus as mentioned above, this doesn’t include an option for Hulu’s live TV service.

How does Disney Plus price compare to YouTube TV?

Aimed squarely at cord-cutters, YouTube TV is Google’s attempt at a service similar to Sling TV, offering live TV to your phone, tablet and streaming device without a costly cable subscription and contract. Currently exclusive to the US, YouTube TV allows six people in the family to access the service and will allow up to three of them tune in simultaneously and also offers unlimited storage for recorded shows for up to nine months.

A recent price hike has seen the flat fee for YouTube TV go up to $49.99 per month, which is nevertheless much cheaper than a regular cable contract. Users can also add additional channels to their line-up, including AMC Premiere ($5 per month,) NBA League Pass ($39.99 per month) and Showtime ($7 per month).

How does Disney Plus price compare to HBO Now?

HBO Now is Home Box Office’s response to the cord-cutting revolution, with the app-based standalone subscription service not requiring you to have a cable box.

The service costs a straightforward $14.99 per month and gives you full access to the network’s incredible library of exclusive shows such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Watchmen. It’s available via apps on iOS, Android and Amazon Kindle Fire, and can also be accessed on PCS and Macs via the HBO Now website and consoles such as Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

More on this: