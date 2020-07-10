Best iPhone screen protectors: top choices to defend your phone's display

Whether you’ve got an iPhone 11 Pro Max, an iPhone SE (2020), or anything in between, you probably want to keep it protected, and a screen protector is a simple way to keep the display in one piece.

With Apple’s phones being so popular there are plenty of screen protector options too, including both standard ones and those that do a little extra, like keeping your screen hidden from prying eyes, or protecting the camera lenses as well.

Below then you’ll find a selection of some of the best rated screen protectors for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone X.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Best iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone XS / iPhone X screen protectors

The iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and iPhone X all have 5.8-inch screens and all support the same screen protectors, so any of the following options should suit any of those phones.

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector

A screen protector that’s easy to apply

Comes with an alignment tool

Works with Spigen cases

No camera protection

No privacy protection

The Spigen AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector has a few things going for it, starting with the fact that it comes from a big, trusted brand.

The highlight of this protector though is that it comes with an ‘AlignMaster’ installer, which is basically a plastic frame that helps make sure you align the screen protector perfectly when installing it.

The Spigen AlignMaster is also specifically designed to work with most Spigen cases, so it’s ideal if you’re rocking one of those, and it’s tough, so it should give your screen the protection it needs.

(Image credit: JETech)

JETech Screen Protector

A cheap yet still highly competent option

Cheap

Case-friendly design

No fitting tool

Doesn’t shield the camera

These JETech screen protectors are among the more simple options, but that also means they’re cheap.

They’re tempered glass, and while they don’t come with any fancy fitting tools they are designed to be straightforward to apply without any bubbles forming.

They’re also tough, resistant to fingerprints, and designed to be case-friendly, so if you want a highly affordable yet still very competent option, these look to be a good choice.

(Image credit: UniqueMe)

UniqueMe 2 Pack Tempered Glass Privacy Screen Protector

Protects your privacy and camera as well as your screen

Privacy guard

Camera protection

Not as cheap as some

Not everyone will want the privacy features

These UniqueMe screen protectors don’t just protect your screen, they also protect your privacy, thanks to a tinted design that means the screen is only properly visible to someone directly in front of it.

Plus, they come with camera lens protectors too that can be attached to the rear snappers to keep them safe from damage. Note however that the camera component is only designed to fit the iPhone 11 Pro.

All of these extras does make these a bit pricier than some options, and not everyone will want the privacy guard – after all, being able to view your phone at an angle can be useful. But for those who do want these extras, this is an ideal option.

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max / iPhone XS Max screen protectors

If you’re rocking a larger iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone XS Max then you should consider one of the screen protector options below.

(Image credit: Torras)

Torras Privacy Screen Protector

Privacy and simplicity

Protects your privacy

Comes with an alignment tool and scraper

Expensive

You might prefer a clear option

The Torras Privacy Screen Protector is designed for those who want to keep their smartphone activity private, because as well as protecting the screen, they’re designed so that the display is only readable when viewed front-on – so anyone off to the side will just see a dark screen.

Beyond that, they’re notable for coming with an alignment tool and a scraper – the former of which ensures your screen protector is lined up properly, and the latter helps you remove bubbles, for a perfect fit.

(Image credit: L K)

L K Camera Lens Screen Protector

Screen and camera protection for a Max-sized iPhone

Comes with camera protectors too

Includes an alignment tool

Camera protection only works with iPhone 11 Pro Max

No privacy guard

As the name suggests, these screen protectors from L K also come with camera protection, in the form of a separate protector that you apply to the lenses on the rear. However, given that the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a different camera layout to the iPhone XS Max, this component only works with the newer phone.

The screen protector bit meanwhile is fairly standard, but it’s ultra-thin and designed to be easy to apply, thanks to a bundled alignment tool. It’s also designed to offer impact protection and scratch resistance, so your screen is more likely to survive a fall or a scrape.

(Image credit: Ailun)

Ailun Screen Protector

Simple and affordable

Cheap

Resists fingerprints

No real extras

Could be trickier to align than some

If all you want is a standard screen protector then this option from Ailun should suit you well, because that’s exactly what it is – no extra tools or camera protection, no privacy guard, just a strong, anti-fingerprint screen protector which – like most – is designed to work with the majority of cases.

That simplicity also means it’s cheaper than most entries on this list, and it’s as thin as you’d hope too. The lack of an alignment tool could make it a bit trickier to apply than some, but Ailun claims it’s still easy to do.

Best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Got an iPhone 11? One of these screen protectors should be an ideal fit.

(Image credit: ESR)

ESR Full-Coverage Screen Protector

For when you want full-screen protection

Covers the whole screen

Can withstand a lot of force

May not work with all cases

Moderately pricey

The ever so slightly curved screen edges of the iPhone 11 mean some screen protectors don’t cover the very edge, but these ones from ESR do. However, on the flip side this means that they may not be compatible with some “heavy-duty” cases, so if you’ve opted for a chunky cover you might want to think twice about buying these.

Beyond their full-coverage protection, these screen protectors also come with an installation frame to help you line them up, and they can withstand up to 10kg of force, so they should offer a decent amount of protection.

(Image credit: Caseology)

Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Gimmick-free protection

Fits all cases

Comes with an alignment tool

No significant extras

Caseology has a long history of making smartphone accessories, so it’s a fairly trusted brand, and these screen protectors come well reviewed.

They’re light on gimmicks, but come with an alignment tool to make sure they’re positioned perfectly, and they’re designed to work with all cases, as well as offering 99.9% of the clarity you’d get if you weren’t using a screen protector at all.

Best iPhone SE screen protectors

The iPhone SE (2020) might be one of Apple’s cheaper phones, but it’s still well worth protecting. One of these screen protectors should do the job well.

(Image credit: JETech)

JETech Screen Protector

A three pack of straightforward screen protectors

Inexpensive

Promises bubble-free application

No camera protection

No privacy guard

Here’s a great example of simple screen protectors for your smartphone – you get three in the pack, so there are spares if you mess up the application or need to eventually replace the one you use, and they should do the job well, as they’re thin, designed with protection in mind, and promise to be anti-fingerprint.

They’re also designed for bubble-free application, and they’re fairly cheap. They should work with most cases too.

(Image credit: ESR)

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Long-lasting fingerprint protection

Keeps your phone free of fingerprints

Easy to apply

No camera protection

No privacy protection

ESR highlights that these screen protectors offer longer-lasting protection from fingerprints and other smudges than many rival products. So that’s one notable selling point of them.

They also have ‘enhanced’ scratch resistance, a design that’s compatible with most cases, and they come with an alignment frame for easy installation. They’re not overly expensive either.