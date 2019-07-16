Amazon Prime Day 2019 India: best deals and offers

Amazon India's two day shopping fiesta, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is now live. The sale is scheduled from July 15 and will go on till the next day, July 16.

Amazon Prime was launched three years back in July 2016 and since then the e-tailer has hosted two Prime Day shopping sales in 2017 and 2018. It can be argued that the Prime Day sale by Amazon is fairly new here in India but platforms like Flipkart and Amazon keep the Indian consumer on their toes with regular shopping festivals around the month. Having said that, this year's Amazon Prime Day is expected to be a full blown out effort by the Indian arm.

Here's are the best deals from Prime Day 2019 sale in India.

Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon India has revealed that this year's Prime Day sale will be host to over 1,000 product launches, top deals and never before seen offers on smartphones and electronics. A couple of new launches will include OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue colour, Xiaomi wireless headphones, Cocktail Orange colour for the Samsung Galaxy M40, LG W30 and Jabra Elite, to name a few.

Along with this, mobile accessories will be on sale during the Prime Day 2019 starting at just Rs 79. People purchasing Canon DSLRs or Sony's mirrorless cameras can also avail a no cost EMI offer that is being offered as a part of the sale. Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch will retail at its lowest ever price, which will be revealed during the sale on July 15.

OnePlus 6T starting at ₹27,999 (upto 30% off) One of the best phones from last year is still a great option for most users. And now, it offers more value for your money than ever. The base variant of the OnePlus 6T with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available at ₹27,999 on Amazon India. In addition to this, the maxed out variant with 256GB storage is up for grabs for ₹31,999 during Prime Day 2019.

Apple iPhone XR starting at ₹49,999 (upto ₹10,000 off) During the Amazon India Prime Day Sale 2019, Apple iPhone XR has received upto ₹10,000 off on all storage variants. These include the 64GB model which starts at Rs 49,999 (original price ₹59,990), 128GB variant at ₹54,999 and 256GB storage option at ₹64,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2 starting at ₹9,999 (upto 43% off) One of the most popular mid-range smartphone from 2018, the Mi A2 is now available for as low as ₹9,999. Launched at a price of ₹17,499, Mi A2 comes with solid hardware and stock Andorid for a smooth Android experience. Mi A2 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage can be bought for ₹9,999 during Amazon Prime Day while the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage retails for ₹15,999.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick 4K starting at ₹2,799 Amazon's streaming player connects to a screen and offers thousands of hours worth of movies and TV shows to stream. If you have a 4K TV at home and want to access the whole suite of video content across different services such as Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv among others, the Fire TV Stick is the perfect option. Fire TV Stick | Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick + Syska 9W smart bulb at ₹4,999 ( flat 51% off) During this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon India is offering a bundle deal with Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick and a 9W Syska LED smart bulb at ₹4,999. The original price of the three products come out to be around ₹10,000 but is being offered at at flat 51% discount.

Amazon Echo Show 5 at ₹5,399 (save ₹3,600) The most affordable Alexa powered Echo device with a screen, Echo Show 5 is up for grabs at ₹5,399 down from its regular price of ₹8,999. That's almost a 40% drop in price during Prime Day 2019. It features a 5.5-inch display which listens to your voice commands and supports audio-video playback from various different sources like Prime Video, Prime Music, JioSaavn among others.

Get upto ₹5,000 off on Amazon Kindle e-readers Amazon Prime Day also has a bunch of deals on Kindle devices including the latest 10th generation 6-inch Kindle with built-in light which is up for sale for ₹6,249 (22% off). Likewise, the maximum discount is applicable on Kindle Oasis which is retailing for ₹16,999 on Amazon India.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 at ₹1,39,990 (flat 25% off) With 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor accompanied by 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, the Zephyrus M GU502 offers the perfect balance between productivity and gaming. It is powered by 6GB NVIDIA GeFOrce GTX 1660 Ti graphics which is able to run most AAA titles. The screen is a 15.6-inch Full HD glare-free IPS panel and the laptop is 18.9mm thin. To know more, read our review of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M

Lenovo Legion Y540 at ₹67,990 (save ₹36,900) The Legion Y540 is powered by 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor and is paired with 8GB RAM and a combination of 1TB HDD + 128GB storage. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare coating. On the graphics front, it's got 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 onboard to churn through some intensive titles.

Asus TUF FX505 at ₹49,990 (flat 29% off) A budget gaming laptop by Asus, the TUF FX505 features 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 4GB Radeon RX560X graphics paired with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. The laptop supports DTS Headphone X audio and also uses Hypercool technology for anti-dust cooling solution. Here's our full review of the Asus TUF FX505 gaming laptop

Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones at ₹1,799 Xiaomi's Super Bass Wireless headphones were launched coinciding with the first day of Amazon Prime Day in India. These wireless headphones feature powerful 40mm dynamic drivers, supports Bluetooth 5.0 and offers upto 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Jabra Elite 85h headphones with active noise cancellation at ₹21,999 If you're out in the market looking for a noise cancellation wireless headphone, the Elite 85h could be the one for you. It supports Smart Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and also offers a HearThrough mode. These wireless headphones offer upto 32 hours worth of battery life in the ANC mode.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

The official dates for Amazon Prime Day 2019 have been announced. It starts on July 15 and will go on till July 16. Last year, the sale went live on July 16 at 12 noon (IST) and offered Prime subscribers discounts, sales and deals for the next 36 hours.

Interestingly, the date of the sale isn't even a point of discussion among people who are waiting for Prime Day 2019 to kick off. It's the duration of the sale event most people are interested to know about. Amazon has increased the duration of its Prime Day sale every year, from 24 hours in 2016 to 30 hours in 2017 and 36 hours, the longest ever in 2018. This year, the e-commerce giant is going even bigger with a 48-hour event.

The best Prime Day deals from 2018

Prime members around the world purchased more than 100 million products during the last Prime Day event. The top-selling items from last year's Prime Day included a mixture of home goods, electronics, and Amazon devices.

As ever, some of the best deals on Prime Day were on Amazon’s own devices. The Echo Dot saw a 45% discount along with deals on Alexa enabled products, upto 25% off on Kindle devices and 30% off on Fire TV Stick among others.

Headphones and earphones attracted upto 50% off while large appliances like air conditioners received 40% discount. Amazon brands like Solimo, AmazonBasics, Vedaka offered their products at upto 60% off during last year's Prime Day.

How can I sign up for Amazon Prime?

To participate in the big shopping event, you must be an Amazon Prime Member. Your membership will not only let you partake in Prime Day, but you'll also have access to Amazon Prime movies, books, music, photos, and more. You can sign up here for a 30-day trial and cancel at any time. The Amazon Prime subscription will cost you Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 for a year.

Once you sign up, you'll have access to all the Prime benefits, receive free one-day, two-day shipping and partake in the biggest shopping event of the year.

