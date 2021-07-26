Amazon Prime Day 2021 in India: The best smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime day sale is now underway in India and the e-commerce giant is offering lots of offers, deals, and discounts on multiple products across categories. The two-day sale also brings a bunch of deals on some of the best smartphones we’ve reviewed and recommended as well. If you are looking for a new smartphone during this Amazon Prime days sale, here are some of the best you can consider.

All the smartphones mentioned in the particular compilation have actual discounts and we’ve handpicked the best ones across the different price bands. These smartphones come with coupon discounts, cashback offers, and some of them also offer additional offers. It is also worth mentioning that most of the phones mentioned in the list are the ones that we’ve reviewed and if you are interested in getting the device you can check out our full review as well.

What is it?: Amazon's annual sale for prime members

Amazon's annual sale for prime members Sale date : July 26 and 27

: July 26 and 27 Common offer: Up to Rs 1,750 with HDFC card

Here are the best smartphones deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

OnePlus 9 - Rs 4,000 off with coupon | starts at Rs 45,999 OnePlus 9 is the middle child in the 9 series and is arguably the best OnePlus device in the series as well. You can avail Rs 4,000 off with the coupon on both variants. Specs: 48 MP main camera | 50 MP ultra-wide | 16 MP selfie camera | Snapdragon 888 Processor | 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display | 4500mAh, 65W fast chargingView Deal

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999 | Rs 4,000 off For under Rs 50,000, the iPhone 11 is a good buy considering you are getting a top-end camera technology of the powerful iPhone 11 Pro, it packs good spec and manages to do so for a lower cost than many would expect - this is the one to go for if you want a good value iPhone. Specs: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display | IP68 rated |12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras | 12MP selfie camera | Face ID | A13 Bionic chip View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro at Rs 37,999 | Rs 2,000 off The Mi 11X Pro comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, bringing higher performance and it also offers a 108MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL HM2). The phone runs off a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.View Deal

iQoo 7 Legend at Rs 36,990 | Rs 3,000 off with coupon The iQoo 7 Legend comes with BMW inspired design along with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x magnification and 20x digital zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera on the front. It has a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging. View Deal

iQoo 7 at Rs 29,990 | Rs 2,000 off with coupon The iQoo 7 is powered by Snapdragon 870 and a dedicated display chipset. The iQoo 7 sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Samsung E3 Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the optics department, the iQoo 7 features a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with OIS and a 16MP shooter for selfies. The iQoo 7 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery which is backed by a 66W fast charger. View Deal

OnePlus Nord 2 | New launch | up to Rs 1,750 off with HDFC cards The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with Dimensity 1200 AI flagship processor and is one of the most powerful mid-range devices. The Nord 2 also brings much-needed camera improvements with a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. Other features include a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and dual speakers. Buy OnePlus Nord 2 on Amazon 29,999 | Rs 34,999View Deal

Xiaomi Mi 11X at Rs 27,999 | Rs 2,000 off The Xiaomi Mi 11X is a great flagship phone on a budget with a great value for money proposition. The device ticks almost every aspect of an affordable flagship phone but falls short in terms of camera. Specs: Snapdragon 870 | 6.67" E4 AMOLED display | 48MP triple camera | 4520mAh | 33W | 120Hz View Deal

iQOO Z3 starts at Rs 19,490 | Rs 1,500 off with coupon iQoo Z3 is India's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. It has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz and a Samsung GW3 64MP f/1.79 camera. iQoo Z3 runs on a 4,400mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger.View Deal

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18,999 | Rs 1,000 off with coupon The best go-to smartphone around Rs 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great all-rounder. It brings competitive features such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a 108MP quad-camera stack, great battery life and more. Specs: 6GB+128GB | 6.67-inch FHD+ | 120Hz | Snapdragon 732G | 5020mAh, 33W | 108MP quad rear camera setup | 16MP selfie camera

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 19,999 | Rs 1,000 off The Samsung Galaxy M51 packs in a massive 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 730G chipset. And, as usual, the display is one of the best in class Super AMOLED panels with great colour reproduction and viewing. You also get a reliable 64MP quad-camera setup. Although the stand out feature here is the battery. The device won't disappoint you in any aspect. View Deal

Redmi Note 10S at Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, flaunts a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and packs in a 64MP main sensor, and a 13MP selfie camera. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that is backed by a 33W fast charging solution.. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy M32 at Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 off For the first time, Samsung is offering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate under Rs 15,000. The Galaxy M32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 64MP primary camera and a 20MP selfie shooter. A 6,000mAh battery runs the show backed by a 25W fast charger. 6 Months free screen replacementView Deal

