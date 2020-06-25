Best smartphones in India under Rs 30,000 for July 2020

India’s budget smartphone segment needs no introduction. However, its the segment right above Rs 20,000 which had been yearning for some action. Interestingly, we finally saw more brands start to populate the sub Rs 30,000 segment in hopes of reaching a price point.

Most of the smartphones of 2020 suddenly jumped to the higher price up to the premium segment, thanks to the new 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 processor. This left the smartphones under Rs 30,000 segment in a void for a while.

We’ve made a list of the best devices available in the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket. Most of the smartphones in this segment offers top-notch performance and a few of them even come with flagship-grade processors. Cameras are also significantly better. However, you’ll be missing out on features like IP rating and wireless charging on these phones except for the one in the list.

The sub Rs 30,000 segment has now got a new device from Realme, in fact, two new devices from Realme under the X3 series. Apart from Realme, we’ve also added a camera-centric phone from Google, an iPhone, and a couple of phones from Xiaomi. In the coming months, we can also expect an OnePlus device in the segment. So, in case you want an OnePlus device, you better hang on. Have a look at them and pick the one which suits your needs.

These are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India:

1. Realme X3 series

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz | Processor: Snapdragon 855 Plus | RAM: 6/8/12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Rear camera: 64MP Quad camera | Front camera: 32+8MP / 16+8MP | Battery: 4200mAh, 30W Dart charge

Performance

Battery life

Camera Versatility

Design

Built

Realme X3 series was unveiled in India recently. Going just by the specs of the handset, on paper, this is a beast and the price at which you get all the cameras and internals are just impressive. The only major difference between the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom is the camera.

The Realme X3 Super Zoom has a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, an 8MP periscopic telephoto lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom (capable of 60x digital zoom) and a 2MP macro lens. The vanilla Realme X3 comes with a 12MP 2x telephoto lens instead of the periscope camera. You also get a new ‘Starry mode’ is added for astrophotography on the SuperZoom edition.

On the front, the SuperZoom carries 32MP + 8MP snappers while the X3 flaunts 16MP+8MP shooters. Both the devices come with 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge. They are equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And, lastly, they are powered by the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

2. Samsung Galaxy A70s

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ | Processor: Snapdragon 675 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 64MP + 5MP + 8MP | Front camera: 32MP | Battery: 4500mAh, 25W fast charging

AMOLED screen,

Battery and fast charging

Performance

In-display fingerprint scanner is slow

One from the house of Samsung, the Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. It comes in two variants 6+128GB and 8+128GB, both priced under Rs 30,000. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset.

The Galaxy A70s is packed with a 4,500mAH battery with 25W Fast Charging via USB Type C port. The device sports an In-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 32MP shooter.

The Galaxy A70s is also equipped with Samsung Pay which enables consumers to carry their wallet on their phone and pay almost everywhere securely. It also features Dolby Atmos for audio.

Display: 5.6-inch FHD+ | Processor: Snapdragon 670 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Rear camera: 12.2MP | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 3000mAh, 18W fast charging

Camera

Compact form factor

Average battery life

For those who are looking for the best camera in the segment, the Google Pixel 3a will not disappoint you. While the competitors are going up to quad-camera arrays, the Pixel 3a comes with a single 12.2MP camera and beats the competition. The rear camera is the same as the Pixel 3.

This is also the best compact Android smartphone available in this segment, you get a 5.6-inch Full HD+ OLED panel. It is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 670, and thus, the performance is not as great as the others on this list. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Type-C port. You get the latest Android updates for 3 years at least and will always be the first in the line for Android updates.

4. Redmi K20 Pro

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+GB RAM 128/256GB | Processor: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP | Front camera: 20MP | Battery: 4000mAh, 27W fast charging

Performance

Camera

Ads in UI

The Redmi K20Pro is still a solid all-rounder, even after one year. It offers a premium experience at a mid-range price. You get a bezel-less Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera.

It has a triple camera setup on the back with a powerful 48MP camera, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens, along with a 20MP selfie camera housed in the pop-up module.

The Redmi K20 is powered by Snapdragon 855 flagship chipset with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. The handset comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+, 120Hz | Processor: Snapdragon 730G | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP +2MP | Battery: 4,500mAh, 27W fast charging

120Hz display

Capable cameras

Ads and bloatware

No telephoto lens

The Poco X2 is still one of the best in the segment even after the price hike. It is the only device to offer a high refresh rate in this segment. It also gets a powerful 64MP quad-camera with dual-front facing cameras. You get 8+256GB variant for Rs 21,499.

The performance is top-notch, thanks to the Snapdragon 730G chipset. You get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is a great combo in this segment. You also get a big battery with 27W fast charging.

The Poco X2 has a well-rounded set of cameras that makes this phone a joy to use. There is also a dedicated Vlog mode apart from the different sets of lenses (macro and ultra-wide). You also get 4K recording capabilities. The Poco X2 is also the best option under Rs 20,000.

Display: 4.7-inch HD 1 | Processor: A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP | Battery: 1960mAh, 5W charging

Performance

IP67 rating

Limited storage

Battery

Slow charging

Dated design

One for the Apple fans who want an iPhone at any cost under Rs 30,000. It comes with one of the smallest screen sizes with just 4.7-inch HD screen. It is powered by A10 Fusion chipset from Apple, it can withstand the day to day usage even in 2020.

However, the battery life is just average here and to add to the pain, Apple bundles in a 5W charging which takes over three hours to top up the device completely. On the software front, it is currently running on iOS 13 and will get at least two more updates including the iOS 14.

The camera on the device is above average for the 2020 standard. Overall a good package for under Rs 30,000 and during the sale you can get it for even less. Though not the best in the segment, this is the only iPhone available in the segment.

