Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India for November 2019

Two years ago, finding a budget smartphone with a good camera would have been possible only if you went the seconds route and bought a used smartphone. Fast forward to 2019, though, and the entire scenario has changed for good, bringing multiple sensor-toting shooters to the masses.

Still, it is easy to get lost in the megapixel race. Smartphone makers try to one-up each other by offering higher resolution cameras, but not all megapixels are created equal. A good camera smartphone is a function of many things like the sensor size, image processing algorithms, other software optimisations and the camera resolution is only one aspect of this.

With that being said, there are several very good camera smartphones in the budget segment in India now.

We have prepared a list of smartphones with impressive cameras under Rs 20,000 that you should look out for.

Redmi K20

Best camera phone under Rs 20,000

Display: 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel | OS: MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB internal | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP | Front camera: 20MP | Battery: 4000mAh

Powerful 48MP rear camera

Pop-up selfie camera

Ample storage

Large screen size

Ads in system apps

The Redmi K20, the recently launched mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has been designed keeping in mind the criticisms the company faced with its affordable flagship device, the Poco F1. With the device, the company has offered a premium device at an affordable price to take on the increasing competition in the smartphone segment.

While the Redmi K20 features a glass back, a stunning Full HD+ AMOLED display and an under-display fingerprint sensor, one of the main highlights of the device is its camera experience. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a powerful 48MP camera, an ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens, along with a 20MP selfie camera housed in the pop-up module.

The Redmi K20 now starts at Rs 19,999 in India, making it a great option under Rs 20,000.

OS: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1 | Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB, UFS 2.1 | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Good performance

Versatile quad-camera setup

Runs Android 9 Pie

Great battery life with fast charging

ColorOS

With a 64MP quad-camera setup, the Realme XT joins this list as one of the most versatile smartphone camera packages on a smartphone. It is also the first phone in India to sport a 64MP sensor. The others include an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens and a depth sensor.

Not just that, it brings great performance to the mix with the Snapdragon 712 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. This is also one of the few devices to offer a Super AMOLED display in this segment, with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has a starting price tag of Rs 15,999 and is available in two colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Weight: 186g | Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 675 | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 13MP

Impressive front camera

Solid performance

Value for money

Hybrid SIM card slot

Advertisements in MIUI

Xiaomi has dominated the budget and entry-level smartphone segments for a long time now. This is no different this year either - the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro changed the market dynamics yet again. Offering a high-resolution, premium-grade 48MP camera at budget prices was the primary clincher for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Apart from its imaging capabilities, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a great bang for your buck thanks to the great display, a well-balanced chipset and battery life that we've all grown to expect from Xiaomi's Redmi Note series.

Topping it all off is the glass design which gives it a premium look.

It has a great value for money quotient which is why the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the phone to buy.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Weight: 173.8g | Dimensions: 153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.01-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 665 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4030mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

In-display fingerprint sensor

48MP camera with Sony IMX586 sensor

Ample memory and storage

Big battery

720p Pentile AMOLED display

Xiaomi's smartphones have been a hit in the budget segment and that trend has continued for years. However, not everyone is a fan of MIUI and Xiaomi has acknowledged that with the launch of its Android One series of smartphones.

The Mi A3 is the latest in this line of smartphones. It runs on clean, stock Android and should get updates faster than other phones. It also offers a decent camera experience, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a big battery at very aggressive prices, making it a great option if you want all these features.

Poco F1

Weight: 182g | Dimensions: 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.18-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2246pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP

Powerful performance

Value for money

No OIS

The Poco F1, the only launch so far from Xiaomi’s first sub-brand Poco is a feature packed mid-range device. It is the cheapest Snapdragon 845 powered device in India and with the recent price cuts, it offers even more value for your money. While the device’s design is something that the company has compromised on, the Poco F1 is durable with a sturdy plastic build.

If you prefer performance over looks, the Poco F1 is the device for you. It is priced starting at Rs 17,999 in India.

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD HDR10 | OS: Android 9 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 660 with Adreno 512 graphics | RAM: 4GB/6GB RAM | Storage: 64/128GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP | Battery: 3500mAh

Attractive design

Android One

HDR display

Build quality

Not the best processor for the price

Announced at IFA 2019, the Nokia 7.2 has already made its way to India. It retains the company's legendary build quality and design elements, brings some fresh new colours and a new set of cameras.

Implementing ZEISS optics, the Nokia 7.2 has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. Low-light imaging has been improved significantly too.

It's also one of the few premium Android One devices and should soon get updated to Android 10. The rest of the specs include an HDR display, the Snapdragon 600 and a 3,500 mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro

Weight: 184g | Dimensions: 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4,035mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Quad camera setup

Good design

Ample memory and storage

Plastic body

Old version of Gorilla Glass

The Realme 5 Pro is the latest kid on the black and it truly represents Realme's aim of taking on established smartphone makers in India. Featuring a mid-range Snapdragon chipset and offering a quad-camera setup in the budget segment, Realme 5 Pro could be your next smartphone.

If you want a smartphone that offers great value for money and if you don't want to use MIUI again (we've all been a Xiaomi user at some point of time), the Realme 5 Pro is worth considering.