The best smartphone of 2019: 15 top mobile phones tested and ranked

Our best smartphone list brings you 15 of the best phones available right now, but if you already have your mobile OS alliance set you'll want to check out either our ranking of the best Android phone or best iPhone.

If what's on offer in our best smartphone list is a little too pricey for your taste, then don't fear, as we've also got a list of the best cheap phones available right now.

Our best phone ranking has just witnessed one of the biggest shake-ups of the year too, with no fewer than five new entries recently, with the Google Pixel 4 XL, OnePlus 7T Pro, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, OnePlus 7T and Asus Zenfone 6 all making the cut.

And all these follow on from previous big entries such as the new iPhone 11 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series. It's been a huge year for mobile, and our best phones list has never looked better.

We know that it's not all about the high-cost, super spec phones all the time so we've made you a handy list of all the top smartphones that you can get on the market right now, assessing what really matters to you.

We test these phones rigorously, making sure that we check every angle and feature - but most importantly, considering whether they've got a decent battery, great screen, strong design and a cracking camera.

On top of that, they can't be too exorbitant in price either - not everyone wants or can afford a supercar of a handset, so we've made sure there are plenty of options for you there.

So let's get started on our list of the top 15 handsets - you can see them quickly below, and then we're set to talk you through the very best phone in the world right now.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period has become a great time of year to pick up a new phone. We tend to see major UK retailers discount a range of mid-range and entry-level handsets during this period, but in more recent years we've seen price drops on flagship devices too. So if you're considering picking up a handset from our best smartphone ranking, we'd advise you to hold off and wait for the Black Friday phone deals to arrive - as we're expecting savings on both contract and SIM-free options.

Best phone at a glance:

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus Huawei P30 Pro iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus iPhone 11 Huawei P30 OnePlus 7T Pro Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Samsung Galaxy Note 10 OnePlus 7T Samsung Galaxy S10e Google Pixel 4 XL Honor View 20 Asus Zenfone 6 OnePlus 7 Pro

Image 1 of 5 Image Credit: TechRadar

Image 2 of 5 Image Credit: TechRadar Image 3 of 5 Image Credit: TechRadar Image 4 of 5 Image Credit: TechRadar Image 5 of 5 Image Credit: TechRadar

1. Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus

The best smartphones around

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 157g/175g | Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm/157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.1-inch/6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128/512GB/1TB | Battery: 3,400mAh/4,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP/10MP + 8MP

The best screen around

Excellent cameras

Not exactly cheap

Design offers little grip

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the best smartphone available right now, still. That covers both the S10 and the larger Galaxy S10 Plus, as there's very little difference between the two handsets aside from size.

They take the very best of what's on the smartphone market and put it together in a compelling package that we loved testing.

Screen: The Super AMOLED display has been measured as the very best around, with super colours, great dynamic range and, essentially, the very best viewing experience you can have on a mobile phone.

Plus, there's a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display.

Battery life: The battery life on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus is an improvement over the S9 series, thanks to the larger batteries inside. They easily reach bedtime with double digits still left in the tank.

They also offer Samsung's Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to wirelessly charge other devices on the rear of the handsets.

Camera: The trio of cameras on the S10 and S10 Plus are among the best on the market, building on the excellent setup on the S9 series by offering more features, shooting modes and overall clarity.

Mini verdict: The S10 and S10 Plus are packed full of the best Samsung has to offer, and it comes together to give you the best smartphone experience around right now. If we had to pick one, we'd go for the bigger screen, larger battery and dual selfie snappers of the Galaxy S10 Plus, but both phones deserve their best phone crown.

Read more: Galaxy S10 review | Galaxy S10 Plus review

Price comparison:

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals