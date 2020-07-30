Best phones under Rs 50,000 in India for August 2020

Following a slow start to the year, the sub Rs 50,000 segment now has ample smartphones that are worthy of their asking price. This premium price point primarily includes flagships from manufacturers. Phones at this price points are known can be attributed with extreme performance, a multitude of capable cameras, unique take on design as well as high refresh rate displays.

One key point to note for most flagship smartphones launching this year is the fact that they are likely to be more expensive than their predecessors . This is due to the significantly higher cost of the Snapdragon 865 platform, depreciating rupee and the slowdown caused by the pandemic. This had us recalibrate what phones can make it to the list.

Along with the usual slew of companies that we usually expect in this segment, we also have Xiaomi enter this space with its first flagship in years . Similarly, we also had Apple make a surprise sighting in this premium segment.

With the market yet to recover entirely, some prices can change with time. To know the exact pricing of the product, visit the purchase link appended for each phone to know the current pricing and offers.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi joins the big boys Display: Curved 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz | Chipset: Snapdragon 865 (5G) | Camera: 108MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | Battery: 4,780mAh | Charging: 30W (wired and wireless) No price information Check Amazon 108MP quad-camera Performance Display MIUI

Xiaomi returned to the flagship smartphone space after a hiatus with the Mi 10. As with most high-end smartphones this season, it implements a Snapdragon 865 chipset with oodles of fast storage and RAM. The key highlight is the 108MP camera stack, making it the cheapest phone to do so. That is paired with an ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter and a depth sensor.

Other essentials such as a big beautiful curved display with a high refresh rate, reliable battery and charging and a premium design are all present. It is the best all-rounder you can buy for the price.

OnePlus 8 Display: Curved 6.55-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz | Chipset: Snapdragon 865 (5G) | Camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP | Battery: 4,300mAh | Charging: 30W No price information Check Amazon Petite design Performance One of the best displays Cameras

The OnePlus 8 is the affordable half of this season’s flagships. We get a nice compact smartphone that is lightweight too. But when it comes to performance, it can rub shoulders with others with the Snapdragon 865 that power it.

Its cameras are similar to the ones found on its predecessor, which is probably this phone’s weakest link. Thankfully, Oxygen OS and reliable battery help it get a good overall score.

Asus ROG Phone 3 For the gamers Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 144Hz | Chipset: Snapdragon 865 Plus (5G) | Camera: 64MP + 13MP + 5MP | Battery: 6,000mAh | Charging: 30W Gaming-specific hardware Performance 144Hz display Cameras

Sequel to one of the most popular gaming smartphones of last year, the Asus ROG Phone 3 somehow manages to take all specifications to the next level. It is the first phone to ship with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The performance will not be an issue with this phone.

It also comes with a ton of gaming-specific hardware and software additions such as the shoulder buttons, cooling mechanism, RGB lighting, a 144Hz display, dual front-firing speakers and many more.

Vivo X50 Pro Display: Curved 6.56-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz | Chipset: Snapdragon 765G (5G) | Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 8MP | Battery: 4,315mAh | Charging: 33W Classy design Unique cameras Display FunTouch OS Snapdragon 765G

Vivo’s new flagship for the year also made it to India amid much fanfare. It was the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 765G in most regions. It scores big on the design, display and battery fronts,

It is also the first mainstream device with a legit gimbal camera that can compensate for shakes in a very reliable manner. Moreover, it’s also one of the only phones with a periscopic telephoto lens that zoom all the way to 60x

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Display: 4.7-inch LCD | Chipset: Apple A13 Bionic | Camera: 12MP | Battery: 1821mAh | Charging: 18W No price information Check Amazon Performance Software integration Tiny Cameras not versatile

It’s not often that we see iPhones in this segment, but that is exactly what Apple has been able to achieve with the new iPhone SE. Don’t judge on by its unassuming stature as on the inside, it is equally as powerful as the latest flagships.

Its primary camera is one of the best in the business, but it loses out in terms of versatility. The same goes for design and display. If you’re looking to hop aboard the Apple ecosystem, this is the easiest way to get started.

The only Samsung flagship with a Snapdragon chipset, the S10 Lite is an admirable smartphone which doesn’t break the bank. It brings a basic design with a polycarbonate back and a flat display.

The excellent performance is augmented by very capable cameras, which are one of the best in the business. With all flagships getting more expensive, this might be the way to go if Samsung is what you’re looking for.

