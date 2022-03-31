OnePlus 10 Pro along with Bullets Wireless Z2 launched in India

Audio player loading…

After being launched in China earlier this year, OnePlus has announced the availability of its flagship phone - OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Unlike previous iterations, the OnePlus 10 Pro doesn’t come with a stock variant – though there are rumours that other variants of the OnePlus 10 lineup could be unveiled soon.

Apart from the phone, the company has also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and the silver colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro in the country

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro marks a change in the way OnePlus introduces its smartphones. Since the phone was already launched in China, there wasn’t much of a surprise in terms of the specifications of the phone.

It comes with a 6.7-inches AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 1300 nits peak brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate. The display on the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, we have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The design of the phone has been a talking point ever since it was first unveiled – thanks to its resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Nonetheless, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP Sony IMX1789 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor along with an 8MP telephoto lens. A 32MP selfie camera on the front-facing camera is housed under a left-aligned hole-punch cutout. The partnership with Hasselblad that we saw in the previous iteration continues with the OnePlus 10 Pro as well.

The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery which comes with support for 80W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging over the Type C port.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water, dust resistance, and more. It will run on Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The phone comes in two colourways - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The OnePlus 10 Pro starts retailing from April 5 onwards.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India Product 8GB + 128GB 12GB + 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro Rs. 61,999 Rs. 71,999

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 comes with 12.4mm drivers. The neckband comes with fast charging support and a 10minutes charge is good enough to offer a backup of 20 hours.

The new Bullets Wireless Z2 is IP55 certified for dust and sweat resistance which means that you can easily wear them while at the gym or during your early morning jog.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has been priced at Rs. 1,990 in India.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver

The company also added a new colour variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro that was launched last year. The new Radiant Silver variant is a lot shinier and more reflective – which means it is a fingerprint magnet too. The Buds Pro carries all the features of the original buds. It comes with an 11mm dynamic driver and support for Dolby Atmos.

The buds offer up to 38 hours of battery life and the charging case comes equipped with fast charge technology. According to OnePlus, a mere 10 minutes of charge can offer up to 10 hours of playback.

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver has been priced at Rs. 9,990 in India.