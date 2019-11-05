The best Samsung phones of 2019: finding the right Galaxy for you

It's undeniable Samsung phones are some of the most popular handsets out there – it's hard to be out in public without spotting a few in hands, like iPhones. While it's up to taste whether they're the best smartphones around, they're definitely worth considering if you're looking for a new device.

From the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note premium ranges to the Galaxy A and Galaxy M affordable devices, Samsung has many different smartphones out there at any point in time.

That means if you're looking for a new Samsung phone, it can be hard to get your head around all the options – is it better to go for something affordable like the Galaxy A50 an older flagship like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, or splash out on the biggest and best phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus?

On top of that with the constantly-delayed Samsung Galaxy Fold now available to buy, and the Samsung Galaxy S11 on the horizon, the Samsung smartphone lineup is constantly changing.

With all those devices in mind, this is our guide to the best Samsung phones you can buy right now. It covers new and old phones at different price points, aimed at all different customers, so you know there's something for you on this list.

If you're on the market for the best Samsung smartphone for you, bear in mind that Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner, with Cyber Monday 2019 just after that. The late-November deals bonanza will likely bring savings to various Samsung phones, just like Amazon Prime Day 2019 did, so it might be worth holding onto your money for a little while until we find out what phones will be reduced.

Best Samsung phones 2019 at a glance:

Best Samsung phones 2019

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The best Samsung flagship

Release date: February 2019 | Weight: 175g | Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: 4,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP + 8MP

Excellent screen-to-body ratio

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Sizable price hike

Slippery design

As Samsung’s latest and greatest S-range flagship, is it any wonder that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus tops this list?

It’s a big upgrade over the previous year’s model, with a new all-screen design, enabled by Samsung ditching bezels in favor of a punch-hole camera. Speaking of the camera, you get three on the back and two on the front, making this a very versatile camera phone.

The fingerprint scanner is in the screen now, which is far more ideal than it being on the back, and there’s a big 4,100mAh battery, which gives the Galaxy S10 Plus a lot of life. So much so you might even consider using the new Wireless PowerShare feature to juice up other devices with it.

The Galaxy S10 Plus also has a massive 6.4-inch screen and all the power you’d expect from a flagship in 2019. It’s Samsung’s best and at the time of writing also tops our list of the best smartphones from any manufacturer.

2. Samsung Galaxy S10

Similar to the Plus, but smaller

Release date: February 2019 | Weight: 157g | Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | Battery: 3,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

In-screen fingerprint sensor

Wireless PowerShare feature

Another price hike

Not the best camera

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is a fitting second place in our list of the best phones from Samsung as it's largely similar to its top-end sibling.

You miss a few features by opting for the S10 over the Plus, but if you're looking to save a little money it's still going to offer the core highlights, such as that Infinity-O screen, the slick design and top-end internals.

The fingerprint scanner is also in the screen on the Galaxy S10, plus it looks gorgeous with an incredible 550 pixels per inch on this model. You've got a variety of color options, plus there's the choice of either 128GB or 512GB depending on how much space you'll need.

The battery life on the standard S10 isn't as great as it is on the Plus, but it's not something to turn your nose up at as it can still easily survive a full day of use.

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

This is a top Samsung phablet

Release date: August 2019 | Weight: 196g | Dimensions: 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Battery: 4,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + ToF 3D | Front camera: 10MP

Handy S Pen stylus

The best screen on a smartphone

Supremely expensive

Camera isn't 'the best'

If you're looking for the best Samsung phablet, its latest premium smartphone is just that. It comes with a massive screen, powerful processor, and four rear cameras.

The highlight of this device is the S Pen, a stylus that helps you do loads with your device. It isn't just used for drawing and taking notes; a range of gesture controls help you get the most out of your handset.

Yes, the phone is expensive (prohibitively so, to some), but every penny you pay goes straight into the best Samsung phone about, and one of the best handsets full stop.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The best Samsung phablet's little sibling

Release date: August 2019 | Weight: 168g | Dimensions: 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9825 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

Easier to hold than previous Notes

Great video recording

Mediocre battery life

Only a Full HD display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn't quite as high on this list as the Note 10 Plus, and that's because of a few problems we had with it, like a battery life that left us wanting more.

However, the Galaxy Note 10 is still an impressive smartphone, and it's a lot more affordable than the Note 10 Plus.

So if you're looking for a great new smartphone that combines impressive processing power, great video recording hardware, and the S Pen stylus for note-taking, doodling and drawing, then the Note 10 could be that handset.

5. Samsung Galaxy S10e

A more affordable S10

Release date: March 2019 | Weight: 150g | Dimensions: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 / Exynos 9820 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/256GB | Battery: 3,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

Superb camera for price

Easy to use in one hand

No in-screen scanner

Thicker than the S10

Fancy an S10 but don't want to spend lots of money? Samsung has you covered with its more affordable Galaxy S10e, which is a new addition to the company's range of flagship phones for 2019.

The S10e loses a lot of the top-end features you'll find on the two S10 products above in this list such as the in-screen scanner or high-res display, but it has a slick design for its lower price.

There's a dual rear camera that can take some impressive shots considering the price of this handset, plus you'll be sporting a top-end chipset inside alongside either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Overall, the Galaxy S10e isn't anywhere near as impressive as the other two parts of the S10 range but if you're not looking to spend lots of money, this is one of the best Samsung phones for you.

6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Big screen, bigger battery, a top Samsung phone

Release date: August 2018 | Weight: 205g | Dimensions: 162 x 76.4 x 9mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 128/512GB (up to 1TB with card) | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Improved battery life

Gorgeous display

Very expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 isn’t just one of the better Samsung phones you can buy today, it’s one of the better phones, period. It’s an expensive device, sure, but cheaper than it once was

Its key selling point this time around is the unique S Pen, which no longer requires a charge. Not only will you be able to do normal stylus-like things with the new S Pen, you’ll also be able to use it to take selfies remotely, giving you shots you otherwise would be incapable of getting.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also one of the best camera phones in Samsung’s lineup, with a camera that easily outshines much of the competition.

That’s on top of the improved cooling and battery life compared to its predecessor, which will see this jumbo device last you through most of the day without burning a hole through your pocket – even if the price does.

7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Still a great Samsung phone

Release date: March 2018 | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Great dual-aperture camera

Impressive screen

Pricey

Not all that different to S8 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is big, in fact its 6.2-inch screen would make it very big, were it not for the almost complete absence of bezel and the curved edges, which ensure it’s actually quite manageable in the hand. The screen is one of the best around too – it’s sharp and sports great colors.

The Galaxy S9 Plus also stands out through its dual 12MP cameras, one of which is a dual-aperture one, meaning it can switch between f/1.5 for dark scenes and f/2.4 for everything else.

Other highlights include impressive stereo speakers and a big 3,500mAh battery. There’s flagship power too of course, and all the bells and whistles that tend to go with that, like a stylish metal and glass build, water resistance, wireless charging and various biometric security options, including a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner and a face scanner.

8. Samsung Galaxy Fold

The most forward-thinking phone you shouldn't buy

Release date: September 2019 | Weight: 263g | Dimensions: 160.9 x 117.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded) | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 7.3 and 4.6-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2152 and 720 x 1680 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4,380mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP + 8MP + 10MP cover camera

Supremely cool form factor

Gaming taken to the next level

Outrageously expensive

Vulnerable plastic screen

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s most ambitious and arguably exciting handset yet. It’s also the company’s most expensive and arguably impractical.

Its 7.3-inch folding screen is sure to wow literally everyone who sees it, and it means you basically have a phone and tablet all in one.

It also has a pin-sharp resolution, a small secondary display for when the main screen is closed, and flagship specs, including a high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and six cameras (three on the back, two on the front, and one on the ‘cover’).

In other words this is about as flagship as flagships get, as well as being the best choice at the time of writing if you want a foldable phone.

But that’s a big if – the screen is even more delicate than most, and that price tag puts it out of reach for most buyers. The Galaxy Fold is certainly impressive, which is why it’s on this list, but it’s also certainly aimed at early adopters with lots of money to burn.

9. Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung's best affordable smartphone so far

Release date: May 2019 | Weight: 220g | Dimensions: 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.3mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Snapdragon 730 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 48MP, 8MP, ToF 3D camera | Front camera: Same as rear

Novel pop-up spinning camera

High quality screen

Fast charging is speedy

Slow to use

Camera is OK, not great

Unreliable data connection

Samsung's premium Note and S-series aren't its only good phones, as it has the Galaxy A devices that provide toned-down specs at lower prices. However A phones are also Samsung's testing grounds for more novel ideas, and that's exactly what the Samsung Galaxy A80 is, with its cameras.

When you want to take a selfie on the Samsung Galaxy A80, which has no front-facing camera (in order to make way for a full screen with no complications), a panel housing the device's rear cameras pops up and spins around, which is a quirky and fun gimmick.

There's more to the phone than its cameras though, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and impressive charging speed, making it a decent option for people who don't need one of Samsung's premium devices.

10. Samsung Galaxy S9

A solid flagship at a now lower price

Release date: March 2018 | Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Snapdragon 845 / Exynos 9810 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Excellent screen

Very powerful

Very similar to S8

Only has a single lens camera

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a smaller, cheaper (but still expensive) alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The 5.8-inch screen makes it potentially preferable if you have smaller hands or pockets, and as with the S9 Plus it’s more compact than you might expect, thanks to its slim bezels and curvy screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 has many of the same high points as the S9 Plus, including a sharp, vibrant display, a high-end build, plenty of power and various biometric security options.

It’s only got a single-lens camera, but it’s still a very good one, and the battery is smaller, so this is definitely the weaker phone in the S9 range.

11. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

A beastly phone for stylus fans

Release date: September 2017 | Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2630 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: Dual 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Impressive camera

Great screen

Weak speaker

Expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is an older model of Samsung’s other flagship, designed for those who want a truly massive 6.3-inch screen and a stylus (known as the S-Pen) to help make the most of it.

Other than that, it has much in common with the Galaxy S range, with a similar (and similarly stylish) glass back and metal frame, a QHD curved screen and a dual-lens rear camera.

There’s lots of power too, though it’s using a 2017 chipset rather than a 2019 one, so it’s not quite a match for the S9 or S10 range. But then it’s also now a little cheaper than the S10 Plus and still has water resistance, wireless charging and loads of storage.

12. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

The 'A' stands for affordable

Release date: October 2018 | Weight: 168g | Dimensions: 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2220 | CPU: Exynos 7885 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 24MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Versatile camera

Lots of storage

Not USB-C

Body feels hollow

We're quite low in our list of the best Samsung phones, but this is the best mid-range phone from the company that has been released specifically for that budget range.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is far more affordable than a lot of the other devices you'll find on this list but it comes with some impressive spec considering that.

For example, there's a triple camera array on the back that includes a 24MP, 8MP and 5MP shooter. On the front, there's a 24MP shooter for taking your selfies too.

It's not a top-end phone, but if you're looking for a Samsung device that doesn't break the bank it's well worth considering the Galaxy A7.

