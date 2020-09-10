Hands on: Samsung Galaxy M51 review

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the most expensive Samsung M series device yet. It packs in a massive battery, Super AMOLED Plus panel and Snapdragon chipset. Based on our limited time with the device, the M51 looks very promising.

Samsung’s M series mid-range devices landed in India a couple of years ago and since then they’ve primarily served as online-exclusive devices. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the latest addition to the series and also the most expensive one yet.

While Samsung has had success with the M series in the sub Rs 20,000 segment, the Galaxy M51 will be crucial for Samsung dominance in the sub Rs 25,000 segment as well as the Rs 30,000 segment, as there are not many options available from Samsung in this segment.

With Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung has kept the same two core pillars - massive battery and Super AMOLED panel. However, one of the major additions comes in terms of performance, Samsung has finally added a powerful Snapdragon processor to the M series and the pricing is also pretty sweet this time around. Similarly, it also brings a capable array of cameras with a ton of shooting modes that aren’t common in this segment.

By the looks of it, Samsung seems to have a good all-rounder in the making.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price and availability

Unveiled on September 10 in India, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes in two configurations. The base variant comes with 6GB of 128GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 24,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant comes for a price of Rs 26,999. Colour options include Electric Blue and Celestial Black. Amazon is the online sale partner and the first sale is scheduled for September 18.

Design

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The M series from Samsung has always had a huge body. The same applies to the Galaxy M51 too. But, with this device, that is taken to the next level. Straight out of the box, the device feels heavy thanks to the mammoth battery the device packs in, the Galaxy M51 weighs 213 grams. Also, the phone is pretty thick at 9.5mm. It feels solid in the hand and the glasstic back offers better grip and it is not as slippery as other phones with glass back.

Although the device feels solid in hand, it is still heavy and will be difficult to use for longer duration for calls, streaming, or even gaming.

The Galaxy M51 packs in a mono bottom speaker, microphone, Type-c port, and since the device is pretty thick, Samsung has also added the 3.5mm headphone jack. Towards the right, you get the power button, which is also integrated with a fingerprint scanner and just above it, you get the volume buttons. The fingerprint scanner is pretty easy to reach with a single hand but you'll find it difficult to replicate the same for the volume rockers. On the top, you get a secondary microphone and on the left, you can access the SIM tray.

Display

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M51 offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O panel with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. You get a Full HD+ resolution. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection. Samsung’s Super AMOLED Plus implementation is always found to be more efficient than others. The fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power button which is located on the right side of the device.

The display is pretty huge and tall on the M51, it feels like going back to the phablets era. Watching the online content will be a joy on the phone. Samsung has also added HDR support as well as you get widevine L1 support to stream HD content on Amazon Prime and Netflix. The screen also gets bright enough to read outdoors. With all the good stuff added to the display, Samsung is still continuing to offer a 60Hz panel. A 90Hz refresh rate screen would have been great in this segment.

The fingerprint scanner located on the side works fine but Samsung has given the option to add only up to three fingerprints, which is slightly disappointing. The face unlock is not the fastest we’ve seen but works as intended.

Performance

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

One of the drawbacks with the previous Samsung M series devices was the issue with performance. This was mainly due to the under-powered chipset that Samsung opted for from Qualcomm as well as in-house Exynos SoCs. This time however, Samsung has gone out and added the Snapdragon 730G chipset at the heart of the Samsung Galaxy M51.

The Snapdragon 730G is an octa-core chipset built on an 8nm fabrication process clocked at 2.2GHz. The same processor is also found on the Samsung Galaxy A80, Realme X2 , and Vivo X50. Going by the track record, the Snapdragon 730G should have no issue or whatsoever for moderate to heavy usage. For handling the graphics, the chipset is paired with Adreno 618 GPU clocked at a higher 575MHz.

My usage involved using slack, mail, and social media for the past two days and I have not encountered any lag or issues. Heavier usage such as gaming should tell us more about it.

Software

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Gone are the days when Samsung used to struggle to offer consistent user experience. Things have changed with the One UI. The Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on One UI 2.1 core based on Android 10. There are a lot of features that Samsung has baked in. Also Samsung has added several apps including Chingari, DailyHunt and several Samsung apps. However, most of them can be uninstalled.

It also offers a complete system-wide dark mode, additional themes, and the settings page looks very refreshing with neatly organized icons and categories. Since the device is too tall, most of the interactive stuff appears on the bottom of the screen for easy access. The default launcher also is now pretty simple with options to select grid size, layout, and a few more customization options.

On a few occasions, Samsung pushed notifications to install additional applications, but those can be turned off.

Battery

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

One of the USPs of the Samsung Galaxy M series has always been the massive battery capacity. With the Galaxy M51, Samsung takes it to the next level with a humongous 7,000mAh battery. This is by far the largest battery capacity we’ve seen on a mainstream smartphone. It supports 25W charging over the USB Type-C port. Samsung claims a full charge will take less than two hours. We are yet to test the battery charging speed.

With a massive 7,000mAh battery, the device should last for at least a day and a half even with moderate to heavy usage at least on paper. We have been testing the device for two days now and we are pretty happy with battery life. More on the battery life will be shared in our full review.

Camera

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera stack at the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera of an f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are pretty much the same as the recently launched Galaxy M31s.

During our testing, the cameras seemed promising and we could capture images with good amount of detail during the day time with both the front camera and rear camera. Samsung has also bundled a Single take feature which captures photos and videos with all of the cameras and gives you the best shots and moments in one album. This is the feature which we’ve seen of flagship phones like the Note 20 and S20 lineup. Apart from this, the camera app comes with tons of shooting modes, filter, AR zone, and more.

Early Verdict

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is the most expensive M51 device yet and it brings a lot to the table. With the inclusion of the Snapdragon chipset, which Indians were asking for and a massive battery with Samsung Super AMOLED panel, Samsung is all set to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and Redmi K20 Pro. Not to forget Samsung’s brand value and robust customer support across the county, the Samsung Galaxy M51 sure looks very promising.