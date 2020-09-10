Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000mAh battery launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M51 was being talked about for quite a while now. From apparently being shelved at one point to making its global debut in India, here’s everything you need to know about the new phone with the biggest battery.

Samsung’s M series now covers the entire budget smartphone segment with phones ranging from under Rs 10,000 to almost Rs 30,000 . The Galaxy M51 that launched today sits at the top of the lineup with a large 7,000mAh and competitive specifications.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

As the rumours suggested, the Samsung Galaxy M51 now holds the title for the largest battery on a mainstream smartphone with a pack that has a capacity of 7,000mAh. It supports 25W charging over USB Type-C (charger included in the box) which is claimed to take the phone from 0 to full in under 2 hours. Another cable, to charge other phones off the M51, is also included in the package.

On the inside, this mid-ranger is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, which is an octa-core SoC built on the 8nm process. That is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the software, it runs on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The entire package weighs 213 grams and is 9.5mm thick.

On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera, residing in the Infinity-O hole punch notch. Features such as Single Take, Hyperlapse, 4K video recording make the cut as well.

Coming to the display, we get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and is also supposed to be more efficient than other AMOLED implementations. The fingerprint scanner is embedded within the power button.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is available in two configurations. The base variant with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM is priced at Rs 24,999 while the higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 26,999. Colour options include Electric Blue and Celestial Black. It will go on sale on September 18 on Amazon.in.