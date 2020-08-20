Samsung Galaxy M51 could pack a ridiculously large battery

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones from the company that is expected to launch in India soon. The device has been in the news for over two months now and we finally have some specs of the upcoming Galaxy M51 device.

The Galaxy M51 will be most likely to be announced in the coming weeks in India. And, India will be one of the first countries in the world to get the new Galaxy device. According to a report from MySmartPrice , the Galaxy M51 will feature a massive battery, Snapdragon SoC, a quad-camera setup, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M51.

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy M51 reportedly has a mammoth 7,000mAh battery which breaks the 6,000mAh barrier that was pretty much standard in multiple M series devices like Galaxy M30 and M31 series. With this massive battery, Samsung is also bundling a 25W fast charger.

For optics, the device will feature a quad-camera stack with a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL sensor. Apart from this, we can expect Samsung to pack in an ultra-wide-angle camera, a depth and a macro shooter. It is said to pack in a 6.67-inch full HD+ display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M51 is expected to come with an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. On the software front, the device will run on Samsung One UI based on Android 10 and since Samsung has committed for three years of Android update, the device might get Android 13 update in a few years from now.

Earlier reports suggested that the device will come with up to 128GB storage along with a base 64GB storage option. Since the previous Galaxy M series sported an AMOLED panel, we can also expect the Galaxy M51 to feature the same along with In-display fingerprint scanner.