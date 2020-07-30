Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung’s popular M series of mid-rangers has a new member today, with the Galaxy M31s. It continues to provide a big battery experience while improving other aspects.

Introduced in early 2019, the Samsung Galaxy M series has amassed more than 10 million sales in the period since. The M30 family is perhaps the best-selling of the lot. With the M31s, Samsung is trying to bring elements from its premium smartphones to the mid-range.

Samsung Galaxy M31s specifications

The M31s brings a refined design with a gradient finish on the glasstic back and a big display on the front. It is the first time an Inifnity-O Super AMOLE display is seen on a budget Samsung device. It’s a 6.5-inch panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ compliance and a peak brightness of 210 nites. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button on the right. The entire package is about 9.3mm thick.

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy M31s continues to be powered by the Snapdragon 9611 chipset. It’s an ageing platform built on the 10nm process with eight cores. That is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As always, the battery size is the highlight of the device. This time, we’re looking at a 6,000mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C. To take its utility to the next level, a Type-C to Type-C cable will be included in the box to reverse charge other smartphones. As for software, it will run on One UI 2.1.

Samsung is calling the Galaxy M31s’s camera as “India’s leading 64MP Intelli-cam” stack. It starts with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP depth sensor for portraits and a 5MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera. Single Take, a feature introduced on the flagship S20 series also makes the cut. When enabled, it lets users click in multiple photo and video modes at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy M31s price in India

Configuration Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 19,499 8GB + 128GB 21,499

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs 19,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and goes up to Rs 21,499 for the top variant with 8GB of RAM. It will be available for purchase starting August 6 on Amazon.in. The M31 will continue to be available alongside.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy M31s on Amazon.in