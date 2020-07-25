Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and four other things to expect at Unpacked 2020

The successor to the Note 10 Plus (above) is one of many upcoming Samsung devices

Samsung is holding a big event on August 5, dubbed Unpacked 2020, and the company has already confirmed that it will be showing off five new devices at the event, but what will they be?

Well, while nothing is certain just yet, we’re pretty sure the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be among them, given that Samsung typically uses its Unpacked event at this time in the year to unveil new models in the Note range.

But that still leaves four other things. Below we’ll run you through the most likely Unpacked announcements, along with what we know so far about each device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the thing we’re most confident that we’ll see at Unpacked 2020. Indeed, it’s likely to be the star of the show.

Alongside it we’re also likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus and/or the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – although there’s some question over whether both of those phones exist or whether there will just be two Note 20 models.

There’s also the question of whether for its five new devices claim Samsung is counting the whole Galaxy Note 20 range as one thing, or whether this accounts for two (or three) of the planned announcements.

There are however four other non-Note products that may well make an appearance, as you’ll see below, so we’re thinking of it as just one.

In any case, while nothing about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range has yet been confirmed, there are plenty of rumors.

Based on these it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-end Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset (depending on your region), 8GB of RAM, a 4,300mAh battery, and a triple-lens camera, with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 64MP telephoto one (capable of 3x optical zoom).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra meanwhile (which is looking more likely to launch than the Note 20 Plus) is rumored to have the same chipset and refresh rate, but a bigger 6.9-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and a triple-lens camera with a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 12MP periscope one (capable of 5x optical zoom).

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Fold (Image credit: TechRadar)

While the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is likely to be the star of the show, those phones might not be the only handsets shown off by Samsung, or even the most expensive, as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is also heavily rumored and specifically thought to be landing alongside the Note 20 on August 5.

This is of course Samsung’s next foldable phone, and rumors suggest it might actually land as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – to link it both to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

In any case, based on other rumors it’s looking like the Fold 2 might have a 7.7-inch main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a smaller 6.23-inch secondary one.

It could also have a 4,365mAh battery, and a triple-lens main camera with 64MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors. There’s not much news on power, but a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset is likely.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch is overdue a successor (Image credit: TechRadar)

Moving beyond phones, another thing that Samsung might well unveil is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. This would be a successor to the original Galaxy Watch, but rumors suggest that rather than calling it the Galaxy Watch 2, Samsung will jump straight to 3.

In any case, based on leaks it looks likely that this upcoming wearable will come in two sizes, have a physical rotating bezel (like its predecessor), and include 8GB of storage, GPS, LTE (likely as an optional feature), and 5 ATM water resistance. It’s also probably going to have the ECG feature that shipped with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and is yet to be activated.

It so far sounds like it might be a fairly modest upgrade on its predecessor, but one that’s long overdue, given that the original Galaxy Watch launched back in August 2018. And who knows, maybe Samsung has some surprises planned for the wearable.

It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 is also rumored, so that could be announced as well or instead, but we haven't heard as much about that recently, so it's looking less likely.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung might also unveil a tablet at its Unpacked event, specifically the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, as this device has been extensively leaked, so it’s presumably coming soon. As with the Note 20, this could also actually be multiple devices, with both a Tab S7 and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus rumored.

In any case, leaks suggest the standard Galaxy Tab S7 might have an 11-inch 1600 x 2560 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front one, 128GB of storage, and an 8,000mAh battery.

The larger Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus meanwhile might have a 12.4-inch 1752 x 2800 screen with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, a dual-lens rear camera with 13MP and 5MP sensors, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 10,090mAh battery.

One report has also suggested that while the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will have an OLED screen, the basic Tab S7 would use LCD, which could mark it out as a distinctly lesser and likely much cheaper device.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Buds Live could be successors to the Buds Plus (above) (Image credit: Future)

It’s actually been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will land ahead of Unpacked, but Samsung itself has specifically teased that an ear-worn device will be in attendance, so the Galaxy Buds Live are our best guess for what that might be.

These are Samsung’s rumored upcoming Apple AirPods rival, which based on leaks could have a distinctive kidney bean-like shape, along with noise cancelling tech and maybe even some fitness tracking features, such as the ability to measure distance, speed, time, activity level, and changes in heart rate.

Or maybe something else

While the above devices are our best guesses for what we’ll see at Unpacked 2020 – and in many cases have been specifically rumored for it – nothing is certain yet, so we could be wrong about some or even all of them (although if we don’t at least see the Galaxy Note 20 there we’ll eat our phones).

Still, some of the other devices may not make an appearance, and we may see other things as well or instead. We’d suggest not getting your hopes up for too many surprises, as this close to the event we would have expected most things to have leaked, but anything’s possible.