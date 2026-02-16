MyMiniFactory acquires Thingiverse to restore reliability and protect human-created 3D designs

Thingiverse’s eight million users now join a curated, creator-first ecosystem under new management

Thousands of designers rely on MyMiniFactory to monetize human-made digital 3D models

As AI-generated content continues to spread rapidly across the world, the livelihoods of countless human creators in the 3D printers community are being threatened.

To counter this, MyMiniFactory has stepped in, taking control of Thingiverse, the oldest and largest repository for 3D printing files.

The platform now brings more than eight million users and 2.5 million digital designs under new management.

From MakerBot to UltiMaker to MyMiniFactory

Thingiverse was originally launched in 2008 by MakerBot as an open platform for sharing printable files across different 3D printers, regardless of manufacturer.

Over time, control shifted through corporate acquisitions, eventually landing with UltiMaker before this latest transfer of ownership.

The scale of the archive alone explains why the deal matters within the 3D printing community, as Thingiverse has functioned as a vast public library of user-generated designs, ranging from simple calibration tools to intricate mechanical assemblies.

Its open nature has helped creators gain visibility and build audiences for their human-made 3D models, though occasional technical issues and management changes sometimes create minor friction for users.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rees Calder, recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Thingiverse, said the platform will join MyMiniFactory as a “SoulCrafted” company while remaining operationally independent.

SoulCrafted, introduced by MyMiniFactory in 2025, emphasizes human-made designs, curated content, and economic sustainability for digital creators.

Calder acknowledged that Thingiverse contains many outdated files and abandoned accounts, which will need careful cleanup over time.

However, the platform will continue advertising, though future sponsorships are expected to be more relevant rather than relying entirely on automated ad networks.

The company does not intend to convert Thingiverse into a fully paid platform immediately, though infrastructure upgrades will precede any monetization features.

"This is about what kind of internet and future we want. AI-generated content is everywhere now and is a threat to the livelihoods of real creators everywhere," said Romain Kidd, the new CEO of Thingiverse.

“We know from launching SoulCrafted that there's real demand for spaces where human work is valued and protected. Thingiverse will be one of those spaces. Thingiverse belongs to the people who use it. We want them involved in what happens next."

MyMiniFactory reports distributing more than $100 million directly to creators through paid model sales, supporting thousands of independent designers and nearly 1 million paying users.

Unlike manufacturer-operated repositories that function primarily as ecosystem add-ons, MyMiniFactory has focused on curation and verified printability.

Every uploaded file undergoes human review before publication, an approach the company argues strengthens reliability and creator compensation.

Many designers have used Thingiverse mainly to promote paid offerings hosted elsewhere, reflecting limitations in its economic structure.

Via Toms Hardware

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.