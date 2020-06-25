Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in India may be delayed - here's what we know

Samsung’s plans of launching a glitzy new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone have reportedly hit a roadblock. Considered to be one of the most capable and powerful smartphones in Samsung’s top-selling M-series - the Galaxy M51 was supposed to make its global debut in India sometime in the month of July.

However, against the reports of it getting production-ready, some reports are now claiming that the launch of this smartphone was getting delayed further due to some production issues. A report on GizChina.com says the smartphone could now get unveiled in September. Repeated delays in the launch have already derailed the launch cycle of this phone by over six months.

Production challenges

Though earlier reports had suggested that the Galaxy M51 will surface within the month or in July, now the launch dates appear to have been pushed back due to the issues on the production front. Samsung, which has built a brand loyalty among the Indian consumer for its M-series, has been working to get the latest in this series out in the market to take on the Chinese brands.

Sources in the company indicated that the issue is more to do with the shipping of some parts from outside Indian shores than with the factories in India. However, this could not be confirmed as officials remained tight-lipped about the matter. What we could glean was that Samsung's factories, in NOIDA and in Tamil Nadu are facing some issues related to Covid-19 spread that resulted in a renewed lockdown.

The company manufacturers more than 95% of all its smartphones from these two facilities.

The specs we expect

While there is not much information available around the specifications of the smartphone, leaks and rumours suggest that the phone may come with a mid-range Snapdragon SoC, probably a Snapdragon 730, 8GB of RAM and may run on One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 out of the box.

Additionally, the smartphone may not be a drag when it comes to photography. It may house a quad-camera setup and, in all probability, the primary sensor could be an In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. In terms of storage, the phone may come with 128-GB of internal storage, an AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and may be priced along-side other mid-range devices. While some rumours have hinted at a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While the delayed launch cycle has impacted the overall business plans of the company, a September launch of Galaxy M51 may also mean that other flagship devices like Galaxy Note 20 series, slated to launch in August this year, may grab all the focus.

Though Samsung may still find solace in the fact that the Unpacked 2020, where the premium devices like Note 20 series and next-gen foldable phones will be announced, is still on track.