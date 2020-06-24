Samsung’s The Serif 4K QLED TV coming to India next week

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung is getting ready to welcome a new addition into its premium range of LED TVs. The company is said to introduce The Serif 4K QLED TV in India at a starting price of Rs. 85,000.

The latest version of The Serif was showcased at CES 2019 along with another premium TV The Frame and after almost one and a half year, The Serif is making its way to India. Designed by French brother Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, known for their furniture designs, the Serif TV has a body that resembles the letter ‘I”.

The Serif 4K QLED TV Specifications and Features

Apart from its unique design, The Serif comes with some interesting features. There is an Ambient Mode that can display images provided to the TV to help it blend with the living space giving a different dimension to the immersive TV viewing experience. This unique feature adds value to the interior of the living room- which the users have invested heavily into. It can also provide regular updates on weather and news headlines.

The Serif also supports AirPlay 2 letting users with Apple devices play content remotely using iPhones, iPads or Macbooks. Additionally, it is one among few TVs that comes with NFC technology built-in allowing users to pair smartphones with just a tap and stream their favourite content on the gorgeous 4K display.

Furthermore, the Serif also supports digital voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby letting the users control the TV with their voice.

Globally, The Serif comes in three different size variants - 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. Though as of now it’s not clear as if Samsung will introduce all the three variants in India.

