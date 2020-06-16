Samsung The Frame TV 2020 launched in India

Samsung has announced its next generation of Samsung Frame TV , the Frame TV 2020 in India today. Along with it, the company has also announced 4K, Full HD, and HD TVs, taking the total TVs launched today to nine.

The Frame 2020

The new Frame 2020 smart TVs comes in three screen sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch with 4K resolution. They feature Samsung’s QLED technology which offers beautiful colours, excellent contrasts and details with 100% colour gamut. And, of course, the key feature of the series, as the name suggests, is the frame. When the TV is not in use, the display can turn into a digital frame showcasing art.

The TVs come with Art Mode that turns into a picture frame that can display over 1,200 digital art from around the world. They also come with in-built motion and brightness sensors and are capable of adjusting the screen brightness based on the ambient light in the room.

The new edition of Frame smart TVs come with auto hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Bixby. They also come with a game enhancer for smooth lag-free gaming. You also get a content guide for curated content, personal computer mode, home cloud and music player. Samsung is also offering free office 365 subscription with 5GB cloud storage. Other features include laptop mirroring, remotely access, and multi-layered Knox security.

Other TVs

Apart from the new The Frame 2020, Samsung also announced more TVs for which the company hasn’t revealed details yet apart from screen size and resolution. These include four new 4K TVs that come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Apart from 4K TVs, there is a Full HD TV with 43-inch screen size and a 32-inch HD ready TV.

The Frame 2020 and the new Smart TV models will support OTT platforms such as ZEE5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Voot Kids, Jio Cinema and Disney Plus HotStar. You also get up to 50% discount on ZEE5 & Eros Now subscriptions. Additionally, you get one-year Gaana Plus and three months of Apple Music subscription. For The Frame 2020 buyers, Samsung is offering a three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store worth Rs 897.

Pricing and availability

Model Price The Frame 2020 50-inch Rs 74,990 The Frame 2020 55-inch Rs 84,990 The Frame 2020 65-inch Rs 1,39,990 43-inch 4K Rs 36,990 50-inch 4K TBA 55-inch 4K TBA 65-inch 4K Rs 89,990 43-inch FHD Rs 31,990 32-inch HD Rs 14,990

The Samsung Frame TV starts at Rs 74,990 for the 50-inch model. The 43-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 36,990. The 43-inch Full HD TV comes at Rs 31,990. And, the most affordable 32-inch HD ready TV is priced at Rs 14,990.

The Frame 2020 will be available on Flipkart. Other 4K TV series, Full HD, HD TVs will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Early-bird buyers doing pre-paid transactions in the first 48 hours of the sale on Flipkart for The Frame and online Smart TVs, using their credit cards and debit cards will get an additional instant cashback of up to INR 1,500. Amazon consumers will get instant cashback up to INR 1,000 on pre-paid transactions through their SBI credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting INR 3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and INR 805 for 18 months for the new range of online Smart TVs.

The Frame 2020 will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. Other TVs come with a one-year warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.