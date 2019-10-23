Best 55-inch 4K TVs under Rs 50,000 in India for October 2019

Televisions have always been centrepieces of living rooms, and are high-involvement purchases that are shared between multiple people, unlike other tech we buy these days. In India, 55-inches is considered to be the most preferred screen size for TVs.

For the price segment of Rs 50,000, Smart TVs are a norm and not a niche. The panel resolutions can also be expected to be 4K (3,840 x 2,160). Some TVs also offer HDR at this price point, whereas some come with inbuilt soundbars with loud outputs.

The compilation includes popular offerings by Xiaomi which has been instrumental in democratizing smart TVs in India, Blaupunkt which specializes in audio, as well as classic all-rounders by Samsung and LG. Following are the best 55-inch TVs under Rs 50,000 in India.

Samsung Super 6 series 4K UHD Smart TV (UA50NU6100)

The Samsung Super 6 Series is a very popular model in India, thanks to its excellent pricing, panel quality and reliable customer service.

With a 55-inch UHD LED panel, along the support of Live Casting and screen mirroring and partners including Netflix, Prime video, YouTube etc, it is one of us most feature packed TVs one can get.

The panel also supports HDR and HDR10+ for enhanced visuals, better colour quality and higher contrast. The sound output is handled by a 20W Dolby Digital Plus speaker.

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV 4X Pro

Xiaomi has become one of the fastest-growing Smart TV brands in India with affordable TVs across all price segments. The new Mi TV 4X Pro brings a 55-inch 4K LED panel which supports HDR output.

Internally, it is powered by a quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. Xiaomi's proprietary PatchWall brings 7,00,000+hours of content that can be accessed. The included Bluetooth remote also supports voice commands. For sound, the TV comes with powerful 20W stereo speakers.

LG 4K UHD Smart TV AI ThinQ (55UM7290PTD)

LG is also a popular player in the TV space, and the new AI ThinQ range marries smart features with a brilliant 4K IPS display with Active HDR support. IPS panels have better off-axis viewing angles than LCDs.

It can also optimize regular content to HDR10, and augments that with 20W DTS Virtual:X surround sound.

The ThinQ AI smart TV platform brings voice commands and voice search over Google Assistant and Alexa, with partners including Netflix, Prime video, Hotstar and other regional OTT platforms.

Blaupunkt UHD Smart TV with in-built Soundbar (BLA55AU680)

Blaupunkt is a well known audio product manufacturer that also happens to make TVs in India. Unsurprisingly, one of its main features are the loud 60W speakers from the inbuilt soundbar.

Other specifications are pretty standard too, with a 4K LED panel with relatively high brightness and colours, kept running with a quad-core processor.

It runs a custom hybrid launcher which supports voice commands, and air mouse gestures. Netflix, Prime video and Hotstar also make the cut.

Vu Premium Android UHD Smart TV (55-OA/55-OA V1)

The Vu Premium Android range of smart TVs bring Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to 4K panels which can also upscale regular content. Similarly, it also brings Dolby Audio and DBX surround sound technologies to the mix.

It runs on Android 8 Oreo and has the support of Google Chromecast. The Vu ActiVoice Remote brings voice search and Google Assistant capabilities too.

TCL UHD Smart TV with Alexa (55P65US-2019)

The most affordable TV on this list comes from TCL. The P65 series brings a high-end design to a 4K HDR panel with micro-dimming.

It has a 5.1 surround sound speaker decoded by Dolby and can optimize the output based on the content. Along with the usual slew of content partners, additional apps can be downloaded from the TCL TV+ App Store. It can also be controlled via Amazon Alexa.

