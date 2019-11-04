Best phones under Rs 15,000 in India for November 2019

The Indian smartphone market has been extremely competitive, especially the segment from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. There are so many options in the market that often it can be a bit of a challenge to choose the best smartphone for your needs. In this guide, we're looking at the sweet spot -- the best phones under ₹15,000. In 2019, most of these phones come with big batteries, notched displays and multiple cameras. Some brands have also started offering improved fast charging capabilities, just like flagships.

While Xiaomi has dominated the ₹15,000 smartphone segment for a long time, players like Realme, Asus and even Samsung are giving it a tough fight now. Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the best smartphones under ₹15,000 in India in November 2019.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Weight: 200g | Dimensions: 161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: MediaTek G90T | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP

Good design

Impressive quad camera

Gaming performance

Dedicated micro SD slot with dual-SIM

18W fast charging

Heavy

Ads in UI

Xiaomi has been delivering blockbusters upon blockbusters with its Redmi Note line up in India, and that seems to be true with the Redmi Note 8 Pro as well. After delivering massive improvements in terms of imaging with the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year, Xiaomi has turned its focus to improving the gaming performance with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, the Redmi Note 8 Pro lives up to the hype and offers fluid performance. The liquid cooling tech, a massive 4,500mAh battery, 18W fast charging and the 64MP quad cameras on the back seal the deal rather well.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Xiaomi Mi A3

Android One for the Xiaomi fans

Weight: 173.8g | Dimensions: 153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.01-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 665 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4030mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

In-display fingerprint sensor

48MP camera with Sony IMX586 sensor

Ample memory and storage

Big battery

720p Pentile AMOLED display

Xiaomi's smartphones have been a hit in the budget segment and that trend has continued for years. However, not everyone is a fan of MIUI and Xiaomi has acknowledged that with the launch of its Android One series of smartphones.

The Mi A3 is the latest in this line of smartphones. It runs on clean, stock Android and should get updates faster than other phones. It also offers a decent camera experience, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a big battery at very aggressive prices, making it a great option if you want all these features.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Realme 5 Pro

Weight: 184g | Dimensions: 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4035mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Snapdragon 712 chipset

Quad-camera

20W VOOC charging

USB Type-C

Heavy software skin

Plastic back

Realme has been gunning for the market share that Redmi smartphones currently enjoy. To this end, the company launched the Realme 5 Pro with the Snapdragon 712 chipset. The Realme 5 Pro is aimed at users who like gaming and want a good option in the budget segment.

In addition to the Snapdragon 712 chipset, the Realme 5 Pro brings an interesting quad-camera setup. The device, launched just few months after the Realme 3 Pro is a good option in the budget segment.

The processor is good for tasks such as gaming and the performance is very consistent too. The device, powered by a 4,035 mAh battery with fast charge support is a good option, however, ColorOS might be a issue for some.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Welcome back, Samsung.

Weight: 188g | OS: OneIU over Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels | CPU: Exynos 9611 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 6000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

6,000mAh battery

15W fast charging

Super AMOLED display

Triple camera setup

Plastic build

After losing substantial market share to Chinese smartphone companies, Samsung is back with new devices in the Galaxy M series. The company's latest offering, the Galaxy M30s is the successor of the Galaxy M30 and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. The main talking point is the gigantic 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging along with a USB Type-C port.

Other Samsung staples such as a Super AMOLED display, an Exynos processor, triple cameras consisting of a primary sensor, an ultra-wide and a depth sensor, and OneUI all make the cut. If you are looking for a feature packed budget device that will last you a whole day, the Galaxy M30s is worth considering.

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The new budget king

Weight: 186g | Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 675 | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 13MP

Impressive front camera

Solid performance

Value for money

Hybrid SIM card slot

Advertisements in MIUI

Xiaomi has been dominating the budget and entry-level smartphone segments in India for a long time now. This is no different this year either - the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro changed the market dynamics yet again. Offering a high-resolution, premium-grade 48MP camera at budget prices was the primary clincher for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

As for selfies, the 20MP front camera grabs a decent amount of detail, and you can use the screen as a fill flash to brighten things up and even things out.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Z1 Pro

A surprise Vivo entry

Weight: 201g | Dimensions: 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

Big battery

Good performance

Scratch-prone exterior

Micro-USB port for charging

Vivo, known for its camera centric device has been working on improving other aspects of its devices, such as using better chipsets and bigger batteries for its devices. The Vivo Z1 Pro, is one such device that offers an all-round device in the budget segment.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 712 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP selfie camera at the front. It is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that should easily last you a whole day.

(Image credit: Future)

Poco F1

Weight: 182g | Dimensions: 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.18-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2246 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 20MP

Performance

Battery

Build Quality

The Poco F1, which was launched as the most affordable Snapdragon 845 device in India has received several price cuts since its launch. Recently, the device received another price cut, due to the company's own Redmi K20.

The Poco F1 is a powerful device and the only smartphone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment to be powered by a flagship chipset. It must be noted that the device features a plastic build, however, this is not a big issue at its current price level. If you are looking at a powerful device with a good battery life, the Poco F1 with its Snapdragon 845 chipset and the 4,000mAh battery is worth considering.