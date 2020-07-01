Samsung might ditch its own OLED displays in Galaxy M51

Samsung could be eyeing to place third-party OLED displays on its budget M series of smartphones to cut overall costs. Latest tip from the CEO of Display Supply Chain consultants suggests that the company will ditch its in-house display technology on the upcoming Galaxy M51 .

According to Ross Young , Samsung has already placed orders for the OLED displays to China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT). The reason for the switch could be higher cumulative costs that the company might be bearing on the budget device.

He says the displays will start shipping from this month i.e July 2020. While it is understandable that the company can’t go back to LCD after offering AMOLED on its predecessors. The AMOLED panels of the sister company, the Samsung Display, remain quite expensive till date due to the mass production capacity and unmatched quality they offer.

This deal is a bit surprising as earlier reports said that the rumoured Galaxy M41 was cancelled because the displays for the device from the same company did not meet Samsung's quality control standards. However, going by Ross’s tweets, it seems like CSOT has cleared all the technical hurdles and convinced the South Korean giant for a deal.

He also adds that the company might save a few dollars off the users’ pockets as a result of this historic deal and pricing it aggressively. Regarding the device, early renders in March speculated that device could have a 6.5-inch OLED infinity-O display.

This was followed by a Geekbench listing which hinted that the device could sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RaM onboard. The model number SM-M515F was similar on the lines of earlier launched Galaxy M31 which had the model number SM-M315F.

Samsung is likely to retain the 64MP sensor found on the M31, while offering a similar quad-camera setup on the back. Additionally, it will have a bigger battery and host storage variants up to 128GB.

We might have to wait a bit more as we approach the rumoured September launch to know about the device.