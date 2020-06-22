Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy Watch 3 get certified for India launch

The Samsung Galaxy M01s and the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 3 have received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) this month. This suggests Samsung could be eyeing for a launch event in India, at least for the Galaxy M01s. The smartwatch, being flagship material, might not launch that soon.

The new listing of the upcoming Smartwatch in India BIS certification was tipped by a Twitter user - ‘the tech guy'. We already know the model number of the Galaxy watch to be SM-R840 but the new listing shows three models: SM-R845F, SM-R855F and SM-R850F.

While we don’t exactly know the difference between them, we can expect the moniker to be the Galaxy Watch 3 skipping the second generation naming to succeed the Galaxy Watch from 2018.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As far as we know, the new Smartwatch will have at least two models- a 41mm version with 1.2-inch display and a 45mm version with 1.5-inch display and come in Stainless Steel and Titanium models.

Dubbed to have the US’s MIL-STD-810g certification, it is supposed to survive accidental drops and also come with IP68 rating for dust and water splashes.

Running on the Tizen 5.5 OS the Smartwatch is expected to have 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage onboard. Earlier leaks also pointed that the circular display will have a rotating bezel, ECG sensor , heart-rate and Blood pressure sensors.

It is also expected to have LTE and GPS for connectivity while the backup will likely be provided by a 247mAh and 340mAh battery for the 41mm and 45mm versions respectively.

In a similar news , Samsung’s new entry-level smartphone with the model number SM-M017F/DS has also appeared on the BIS certification. The device’s moniker is confirmed by a WiFi certification which weirdly shows the device sporting a single WiFi band and running on Android 9.

The earlier launched Galaxy M01 with a similar model number runs Android 10 out of the box. Additionally, a geekbench listing has given away the specifications of the M01s to be running on the Helio P22 paired with 3GB of RAM.

Considering the specifications, we can expect it to go on sale straight away rather than getting unpacked in an upcoming launch which is rumored to be on August 5.