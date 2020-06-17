Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 rumor suggests two sizes, ECG sensor and imminent launch

Following on from the recent news that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 might actually be called the Galaxy Watch 3, we've now received new details on what we can expect from the upcoming wearable, thanks to a report from SamMobile.

It's believed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be unveiled in two display sizes, with a 1.2-inch display on the 41mm version (45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm) joining a slightly larger model (45mm; 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm) with a 1.4-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 name seemingly confirmed

These are the best smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is coming soon

According to the report, both watches will be available in stainless steel and titanium versions, sporting IP68 water resistance, LTE and GPS functionality.

Additionally, health-focused users will be pleased to hear that the Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly feature a "heart rate monitor with 8 pulse-reading photodiodes and support for blood pressure monitoring".

The report also states that the Galaxy Watch 3's hardware will include an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. Of course, the same feature was announced for the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but is still unavailable outside of South Korea to this day.

The rumored Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to launch alongside new Galaxy Buds in July ahead of Samsung's upcoming August 5 Unpacked event. As always, we'll keep you updated on any developments as they occur.