Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11 launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 are the company’s latest set of budget smartphones announced today. These devices are powered by Snapdragon processors instead of the in-house Exynos chipset.

The M series already consists of M21, M30, M30s, M31 devices in India. Samsung is now filing the lineup with the launch of Galaxy M01 and M11. The Galaxy M01 is sub Rs 10,000 device while the M11 is a device priced under Rs 15,000 .

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 Specs Display: 5.7-inch HD+ LCD Processor: Snapdragon 439 RAM: 3GB ROM: 32GB Rear cameras: 13MP + 2MP Front camera: 5MP Battery: 4,000mAh

The Samsung Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by slightly older Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

It comes with a 13MP primary shooter tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. Packed with a 4,000mAH battery the device lack support for fast charging. It also misses out on the physical fingerprint scanner but, features face unlock. It runs on One UI based on Android 10.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Alive Keyboard that allows suggests in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu. It also comes with Samsung Health app pre-installed to monitor your health.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specs Display: 6.4-inch HD+ LCD Processor: Snapdragon 450 RAM: 3/4GB ROM: 32/64GB Rear cameras: 13MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W charging

The Galaxy M11 is flaunting a bigger 6.4-inch HD+ TFT LCD Infinity-O panel with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will come with a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner that houses an 8MP front-facing camera. Under the hood, the device features Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and is paired with up 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with micro SD card support up to 512GB.

The device houses a triple rear camera with a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor followed by a 5MP f/2.2, 115-degree wide lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. To power the device, the handset will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charger via Type-C interface. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Audio, 3.5mm headphone jack and OneUI based Android 10 OS.

Pricing and Availability

Device Configuration Price Galaxy M01 3+32GB Rs 8,999 Galaxy M11 3+32GB Rs 10,999 Galaxy M11 4+64GB Rs 12,999

The Galaxy M01 3+32GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the Galaxy M11 3+32GB is priced at Rs 10,999 and the 4+64GB will be available for Rs 12,999. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon.in starting today at 3 PM.

The Galaxy M01 is available in black, blue and red colours. And, the M11 is available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.