Samsung Galaxy A31 to launch in India on June 4

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be launched in India on June 4. The teaser page for the same is now live on Samsung India’s official site. Interestingly, this is the fifth device to have surfaced recently that we are expecting the company to launch in India in the coming weeks.

The company is gearing up for the launch of four new M series smartphones in India in the coming weeks, namely - the Galaxy M01, M11, M31s, and M51. The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be the successor to the Galaxy A30s which is currently available for Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs in a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with Infinity-U style notch. The device features a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth followed by a 5MP macro shooter. Powering the phone will be a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The current teaser page only lists these three features. Since the phone has been announced in the global market, we expect the remaining specifications and features to be the same.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset and expected to come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on onboard storage. We can also expect the device to run on One UI 2.0 base on Android 10 out of the box. Also, we expect the device to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as it comes with AMOLED panel.

Furthermore, the Galaxy A31 is likely to come with a 20MP front-facing camera. Other features that are found on the global variants include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and Type-C port for charging.

There is no word on the pricing yet. Since there are quite a few big upgrades especially in the camera department with a 48MP quad-camera setup, we can expect the device to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 for the base variant.