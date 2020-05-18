MediaTek Dimensity 820 aims to make dual-SIM 5G phones mainstream

At a time when Android flagships are getting more expensive due to 5G, MediaTek is looking to bring the next generation of connectivity to budget smartphones. The new Dimensity 820 is a big step towards that future.

Late last year, MediaTek announced that its Dimensity series of processors will bring 5G to new price points, along with massive improvements in aspects such as performance. With the launch of the Dimensity 820, those features are now trickling down to the mid-range segment. The 5G modem is integrated for better efficiency. All sub-6GHz standards across Asia, Europe and North America are supported.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

It is one of the first chipsets capable of dual-SIM 5G, which is an important feature for markets such as Asia. It harnesses 2CC carrier aggregation for better network coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G areas.

In terms of performance, the MediaTek Dimnensity 820 boasts of four Big Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz along with four Cortex A55 cores at 2GHz for efficiency. That is paired with a five-core Mali G57 GPU. Up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM is supported. HyperEngine 2.0 also makes the cut, bringing specific optimizations and latency improvements for gaming. It can drive FHD+ (2,520 x 1,080) displays at 120Hz for an overall smoother experience.

The MediaTek APU 3.0 takes care of artificial intelligence duties, whose use cases extend to photography, facial recognition, scene recognition, etc.

On the topic for smartphone photography, the MediaTek Dimensity 820’s Imagiq 5.0 ISP supports up to four cameras with a maximum resolution of 80MP or dual-cameras at 32MP + 126Mp simultaneously. It can record multi-frame 4K HDR video too. Similarly, MiraVision brings enhanced HDR10+ video playback, along with the ability to upscale SDR videos to HDR.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10X will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. It will be unveiled on May 26 in China.