MediaTek to announce a new 5G chip soon

MediaTek’s 5G lineup of chipsets is set to increase once again as the Taiwanese SoC maker has teased another launch event on May 7. And while we do know that the tagline is “5G all-inclusive”, there’s not much beyond that hints at the upcoming product.

There is a possibility that MediaTek could bring an entry-level offering or a new mid-range SoC in their 5G Dimensity series. Currently, the chipmaker has three 5G SoCs in its portfolio - the Dimensity 1000/1000L and the Dimensity 800.

The Dimensity 1000 5G chipset was announced back in December 2019 and is a 7nm processor that supports dual-mode 5G and Wi-Fi 6. In terms of processing power, it has four Cortex A77 cores clocking at 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 cores working at 2.0GHz along with Mali-G77 graphics and APU 3.0 NPU unit. We’re yet to see any flagship phones that could come with the said processor. However, the Dimensity 1000L was introduced first on the Reno 3 5G smartphone.

The Dimensity 800 is also based on the 7nm process although it is slightly less powerful. So, there are four Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz too.

The Dimensity 800 stacks up well against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G 5G. Hence, MediaTek might be looking to rival the Snapdragon 730G/720G chips with a 5G offering of its own.