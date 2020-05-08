iQoo Z1 to be the first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus phone

MediaTek officially confirmed that Chinese smartphone maker iQoo will be the first to use the newly-launched Dimensity 1000 Plus processor, on the upcoming iQoo Z1.

As per the tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the handset will be dubbed iQoo Z1 and its launch is expected to happen soon. How soon is yet to be seen, but we could very well see teasers/official information by the end of this month, optimistically speaking.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station (Weibo))

The Dimensity 1000 Plus is a slightly upgraded variant of the Dimensity 1000. It’s kind of similar to what Qualcomm did with the Snapdragon 855 Plus. The Taiwanese chipset maker hasn’t revealed a full-blown spec-sheet of the new SoC but the press release mentions a few noteworthy additions on top of the Dimensity 1000.

Support for a 144Hz refresh rate display and UltraSave technology for more power-efficient 5G connectivity look like the most notable features. For context, the Dimensity 1000 only supports 120Hz at FHD+ resolution or 90Hz at QHD+. Other than that, we assume that it has the same cores as its smaller brother.

More about the iQoo Z1

There aren’t many Dimensity 1000 powered smartphones out there. In fact, there’s just one - the Oppo Reno 3 and even that is powered by a lower-clocked Dimensity 1000L. So, it will be nice to see a MediaTek chip on a phone at a time when Qualcomm reigns supreme in flagship smartphones. There’s a lot we don’t know about the iQoo Z1, but one thing’s for sure - iQoo is already known for its super-aggressive pricing, and the Dimensity 1000 Plus will allow the brand to bring the same advantage in its 5G flagships.

Like other phones from the brand, the iQoo Z1 will be a gaming device. It will be one of the first devices to support dual 5G SIM cards. A higher refresh rate display is also expected, like iQoo's other recent devices.