IQOO 3 4G and 5G variants launched in India starting at Rs 36,999

IQOO 3 has launched in India as the country's second 5G enabled phone, the first being the Realme X50 Pro, with Snapdragon 865 to boot. Vivo earlier managed the BBK electronics-backed IQOO (I Quest On and On) as its gaming smartphone series. However, in January this year, the company officially entered India as an independent entity.

The IQOO 3 is the company's first phone for the Indian consumers and comes in both 4G and 5G variations to choose from. While there are still months to go before we witness a commercial 5G rollout in India, IQOO's 5G variant is being peddled as a more premium version that won't become obsolete until 5G connectivity goes live.

IQOO 3 price and availability

IQOO 3 4G is available in India starting at Rs 36,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 39,990 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

IQOO 3 5G is a maxed-out version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 44,990.

The phone goes on sale starting March 4 on Flipkart and IQOO India website.

IQOO 3 comes in three colours-- Quantum Silver Tornado Black and Volcano Orange to choose from.

IQOO 3 specifications

IQOO 3 features a metal-glass design, measuring 9.2mm at its thickest point and weighs around 214 grams. It has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and an optical in-screen fingerprint reader for faster unlock. The screen is also certified for HDR10+ playback.

The phone is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU as the graphics processor. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage for you to choose from. It runs on IQOO UI, which is based on Android 10.

IQOO 3 has a quad-camera setup on the back, which consists of a primary 48MP sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 20x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, housed within the punch-hole cutout, is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is fitted with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W Super Flash Charge fast charging solution. IQOO claims that the phone can go from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes.