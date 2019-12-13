Oppo Reno3 to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC

The Oppo Reno3 series of smartphones are going to be unveiled later this month in China. We finally have more information about the more affordable model in the family — a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset will power the Oppo Reno3.

The Oppo Reno3 series will be the company’s first foray into the 5G space with its mid-rangers. It will include the Reno3 and the Reno3 Pro, both of which are expected to be 5G-capable.

Oppo Reno3 Pro (Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Reno3 specifications

We already know a fair about the Reno3 Pro, thanks to a bunch of teasers by Oppo executives. It will be powered by the new Snapdragon 765G chipset and will sport an integrated 5G modem. It will sport a curved display with a punch-hole notch on the front, and a quad-camera setup on the rear. It will house a big 4,025mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging. All of that will be in a package that weighs less than 180g and is 7.7mm thick.

Apart from a teaser image, much wasn’t known about the regular Reno3. A new dig up by XDA Developers suggests that the device will be powered by recently-announced MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series of 5G chipsets. These chips are supposed to make 5G smartphones more affordable. The lineup includes a high-end flagship chipset (MTK 6889) and two mid-range ones. The Reno3 is likely to be powered by the mid-range MediaTek MTK 6885 chipset, otherwise known as the Dimensity 1000L.

(Image credit: Oppo)

It was previously unknown whether 5G will be exclusive to the Pro, or will it be a feature on the Reno3 as well. The invites mention “Reno3 5G launch event”, making us believe that both the devices will be 5G-capable. It’s going to have a notched display and a quad-camera setup, with most of the other specifications unknown currently.

The Oppo Reno3 series will be unveiled in China on December 26. It will join Redmi, Vivo and Realme in the first wave of affordable 5G mid-rangers for 2020.