Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G could be the thinnest dual-5G phone

Oppo is looking to join the 5G party in December with its Reno3 Pro. A newly-shared teaser confirms a few more design elements.

Earlier this month, Oppo confirmed that the Reno3 with 5G would be unveiled in December, as the company’s latest offering. No images of the phone were shared, except for the usual silhouette. It is also slated to be one of the first devices to run on ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. It will join Redmi, Realme, Vivo, and Honor in announcing 5G-capable smartphones in December, starting with the Chinese market, before making their way overseas.

A first look at OPPO Reno3 Pro 5G - it will feature a glass body with a thickness of just 7.7mm (excluding the lens), which may just be the thinnest dual-mode 5G phone in it’s price segment. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KD9goOTD6bNovember 28, 2019

Brian Shen, VP of Oppo, took to Twitter to share further details about the phone, along with an image of what the phone will look like. A few design choices are evident in this image. Oppo is once again going back to a notch-less design for the Reno series, likely to be in favor of a pop-up selfie camera. Secondly, the tall display will have curved edges on the sides and rather slim bezels, if you trust these renders. An accented power button can be seen on the right side.

The Reno3 Pro will have a glass construction and will be 7.7mm thick, which Brian suggests will make it the slimmest phone with dual-mode 5G in its segment. Dual-mode 5G ensures that the phone stays switches to existing LTE networks when 5G infrastructure may not suffice.

(Image credit: Oppo)

We expect the phone to sport multiple cameras on the back, have support for 65W VOOC Flash Charge, and have a high refresh rate display, just as the Oppo Reno Ace. However, one major detail is yet unknown — the chipset powering this device. MediaTek just recently announced its Dimensity range of integrated 5G chipsets for premium mid-range phones, while Qualcomm will be unveiling its portfolio of Snapdragon 7 series of 5G chipsets next week. Either way, we should have that confirmation in the coming days.