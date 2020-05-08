MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus: Specs, features and comparisons

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus aims to challenge the notion that 5G flagships need to be expensive. It is the fabless manufacturer's upcoming chipset, bring upgrades across the board while adding support for dual 5G connectivity.

Just like its namesake sibling, it is an octa-core chipset with four Cortex A77 cores and four Cortex A55 cores. It is built on a 7nm process, which should aid in efficiency. For context, the Dimensity 1000 had four high-performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and four efficiency cores at 2 GHz.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ features

The chipset supports dual 5G SIM, carrier aggregation, and MediaTek proprietary 5G UltraSave power-saving technology. The battery efficiency of the chipset supposed to be better than the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC, because of the new power-saving technology as well as the integrated nature.

The chipset is capable of dynamically adjusting the modem’s power configuration and operating frequency according to network conditions and user activities to that results in saving juice. The SoC is capable of switching automatically between 5G and 4G networks based on application needs. This also helps in lowering power consumption.

On to the display front, the Dimensity 1000 Plus supports up to 144Hz refresh rate, which is 2.4 times faster per second than an ordinary 60Hz display found on many smartphones. As of today, the Nubia Red Magic 5G sports the high 144Hz display. The Dimensity 1000 capped out at 120Hz for a 1080p panel.

Furthermore, the Dimensity 1000 Plus incorporates the HyperEngine 2.0 technology, which optimizes the smartphone to provide a fluid and immersive gaming experience. The optimization includes resource management engine that ensures game performance fluidity with minimal power consumption by managing CPU, GPU and memory resources. The Rapid Response Engine ensures lag-free gaming experience and also ensures Bluetooth or Wi-Fi transmission simultaneously, without any hiccups.

Dimensity 1000 Plus incorporates the latest MiraVision technologies, designed to improve per frame picture quality. Using the integrated APU 3.0 the chipset can dynamically adjust per frame contrast, and provide better picture quality of 4K content in real-time. Further, the company also claims that the MiraVision Picture Quality Engine provides details of 4K contents, which is better than the standard HDR10+. Lastly, the engine can also upgrade SDR content to HDR quality.

As of today, the Oppo Reno 3 Chinese variant features the Dimensity 1000 5G chipset and there are no smartphones with the same chipset in the Indian market.