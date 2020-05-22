Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 Indian launch expected soon

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in India soon. The company will soon announce the Galaxy M31s and M51 in India. A few weeks ahead of the launch, we’ve got some information on the devices.

It’s been a while since Samsung announced a new mid-range smartphone in India. The upcoming Galaxy M31s will be the successor to the Galaxy M31 which was launched in February and the Galaxy M51 will be a brand new device.

As per a report from 91mobiles , the devices will be launched in India as early as next week or early June. The smartphones, however, is expected to go on sale only in late June or later in July as Samsung’s production has slowed down due to the Covid-19 outbreak .

Although there is not much information about the devices at the moment, the report gives a few features of the upcoming handsets. Both the Samsung Galaxy M31s and Galaxy M51 are expected to come with a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP primary camera. The primary camera is said to feature In-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor.

Earlier reports suggested that the devices will come with up to 128GB storage along with a base 64GB storage option. These are likely to be powered by Exynos chipsets like the generations before, but Samsung was also previously rumoured to have MediaTek-powered chipsets in its mid-rangers. Since the previous Galaxy M series sported an AMOLED panel, we can also expect the Galaxy M31s and M51 to feature the same along with In-display fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the software front, both of them are expected to run on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. Under the hood, we can also expect the device to pack in In-house Exynos chipset.

There is no information on the pricing yet. The Galaxy M31 is currently priced at Rs 15,999 here in India and we can expect the pricing to be somewhere around the same price or a little higher considering the situation and the market.