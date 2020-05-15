Samsung The Frame TV 2020 to launch in India soon

The next generation of Samsung Frame TV , the Frame TV 2020 will be soon launched in India. The Notify Me page will go live today on Flipkart e-commerce platform.

Samsung’s Frame lineup is the premium range of Smart TV. The Frame series smart TVs stand out from the competition with its aesthetic-led design, and a form factor. The series is one of the many several designer TVs from Samsung alongside the stylish Samsung Serif TV and rotating Samsung Sero TV.

Samsung launched the last-gen Frame 65-inch QLED Smart TV in India in January 2020 at a price tag of Rs 1,59,990. And, before that, in 2019, the company had announced a 55-inch model for Rs 84,990 in “The Frame” series.

Now, the company is gearing up for the next generation of “The Frame” TV in India. The teaser page is already live on Flipkart for the same and ‘notify me’ button will go live soon on the platform.

Unlike the last generation, the teaser suggests that Samsung is going to launch three sizes of The Frame TV 2020. In addition to the 55-inch model and the 65-inch model, we might as well see a bigger The Frame TV soon.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Frame TV will come with a special “Art mode” with over 1,200 pieces of art, when turned on the mode, the TV will just look like a piece of art in the gallery, thanks to its frame-like design with thin bezels. It will also come with a customizable frame of your choice. It will be a proper TV when its switched on and art when it’s off.

The last-gen Frame TVs came with Quantum Dot technology, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Google Assistant, and Bixby support. We can expect the new TVs also to pack in all the features with some addition to it.

The launch event is expected to happen sometime in the next week. The Frame TV 2020 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart this time.