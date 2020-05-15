Realme TV and smartwatch to be unveiled on May 25

Realme TV and Realme smartwatch will be unveiled in India next week. The company has confirmed that the launch will take place online on May 25.

Yesterday (May 14), Madhav Sheth shared a teaser on Twitter hinting the imminent launch of the Realme Watch in India, its first smartwatch. Today, we got the confirmation that Realme’s next range of smart lifestyle products will be launched on May 25, on the same data as Realme X3’ s launch in China.

Let’s #LeapToNext on 25th May! With products that are Smart, Powerful & Trendy, we are on the path of becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand.See you guys! pic.twitter.com/stXIk9VkfBMay 15, 2020

The event teaser clearly gives us a first look at the Realme’s upcoming Smart TV and also the smartwatch, which will likely be called the Realme Watch. Further, the teaser says “Let’s #LeapToNext on 25th May. With products that are Smart, Powerful & Trendy, we are on the path of becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand”. We can also expect Realme to announced other accessories such as a new pair of TWS during the launch.

It is already known that the Realme wants to be a tech-lifestyle brand in India with a variety of products under its name. As of today, the company is having smartphones, accessories like a fitness tracker, cases, wireless earphones, TWS, power bank, and more. The smart TV will be an addition to the already existing products for a two-year-old company.

What we know so far about the Realme Watch and Realme TV

The Realme Watch leaks suggest it will come with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen colour display with squircle body. It will feature a 160mAh battery that can last up to a week. The report also confirms the IP68 certification and Bluetooth 5.0. On the software front, the watch is said to ditch the WearOS and come with its own OS with Hindi language support.