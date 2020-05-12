Realme X3 series: Leaks, specs and launch date

Realme is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India. The Realme X series had been one of the devices in the mid-range segment the country in the last year. The Realme X, X2, and the XT were mid-rangers while the company also managed to launch Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro flagship smartphones with aggressive pricing.

With the launch of Realme 6 series devices, Realme made it very clear that the ‘Pro’ series will take care of the X series in India while the numeric series(Realme 5, 6) will replace the ‘Pro’ series.

In the next few months, we are expecting Realme to announce the new Realme X3 series smartphones in India. The major change we expect from the series is the price shift, thanks to the new GST rates and also the company’s strategy. We are expecting the company to announce at least two new devices in the Realme X3 series. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Realme X3 series.

As of now, we do not have any information regarding the launch date of the Realme X3 or the Realme X3 pro. The predecessors, Realme X2 and X2 Pro were launched back in November and December 2019 respectively. So, we can expect the company to announce the next-gen X series devices in June-July, 2020. Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth has already started teasing the devices, which means that the launch might not be too far.

Realme also has an event scheduled for May 13 in China, for a gaming-related product, but that could an entirely different product.

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.RT and reply using #realmeX3. pic.twitter.com/9SidiG6QKgMay 8, 2020

Realme X3

Going by the previous reports, the Realme X3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G capable chipset. It is expected to come with a 6.57-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate and corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the memory front, the device is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM.

The Realme X3 is said to feature a 4,100mAh battery with 30W fast charge. Over to the camera department, the Realme X3 is tipped to come with a quad-camera array with a primary 48MP f/1.8 camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide lens followed by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it will feature a dual punch-hole camera.

Further, the device is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio-jack with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification, NFC, Bluetooth 5 and 2.4+ 5G WiFi.

By looking at the leaked specs of the Realme X3, the devices match up with a phone from Realme which is already made available in China, the Realme X50m. To further make this point stronger, a new Realme device with RMX2141 passed through TENAA certifications which had the same dimension as theX50m. So, we expect the company to announce the Realme X50m as the Realme X3 in India and other markets in the coming months.

The Realme X50m starts at around Rs 21,500 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the 8GB+128GB costs around Rs 25,000 in China. In India, we can expect the price of around Rs 20,000 for the base variant.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 Super Zoom could be the Realme X3 Pro with SuperZoom feature. We don’t have more info on the X3 Pro, but by looking at the leaks, we can speculate that the Realme X3 Pro will be launched as Realme X3 SyuperZoom this year.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was spotted on Geekbench recently and several leaks also confirmed key specs of the device. For starters, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will likely be powered by a year-old Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The use of a year-old SoC could significantly bring the price of the device as 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 flagships have been more expensive this year.

Further, it is expected to pack in a 4,200mAH battery and come with 30W fast charging capability. It is expected to run on Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI skin on top. The Geekbench listing suggests the device will come with 12GB RAM. But, we can expect the company to launch other variants with 6/8GB RAM as well.

As far as the camera is concerned, we can expect Realme to pack in the quad-camera array just like its predecessor and most of its current lineup. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to offer more 60x periscopic zoom camera, which was hinted by Realme's Madhav Sheth on Twitter recently.

A special "Starry mode" will help to shoot the Milky Way Galaxy, a feat that even full-fledged cameras struggle with. As of today, the periscope cameras are found on the top-end flagships like the Samsung S20 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro. It will be interesting to see under what price bracket, Realme will bring the device in India.

Everything else