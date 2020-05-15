Mi Box 4K price cut by Rs 1,000 for Mi TV 4 55-inch users

Xiaomi recently updated a host of its smart TVs with the latest Android TV version software. However, the Mi TV 4 55-inch was obviously out of the cycle. To make up for it, the company is offering the newly-launched Mi Box 4K with its latest software at a discount of Rs 1,000. Hence, even though the original price of the smart TV box is Rs 3,499, Mi TV 4 55-inch users will be able to get it for Rs 2,499.

To get this Rs 1,000 discount, Mi TV 4 55-inch buyers will need to share their name, email, mobile number, TV serial number, and the purchase platform on Xiaomi India’s website. In return, customers will receive a discount coupon that will work on the Mi Box 4K. However, this offer is limited and is valid only between May 15 and 25, and cannot be claimed multiple times. Also, a valid Mi.com account is needed to avail the offer.

Mi fans, we always endeavor to provide you the best #SmartTV experience, but we regret to inform you that android TV updates cannot be made available to Mi TV 4 55".We are offering our all #MiTV 4 55" existing users a discount of ₹1000 on our newly launched #MiBox4K. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UcNEW82hmmMay 14, 2020

The Mi Box is the company’s first-ever smart TV box in India. It is already up for sale on Flipkart, Mi.com as well as Mi Home stores for Rs 3,499.

The Mi Box 4K is plug-in hardware to make your non-smart TV smart thus saving the cost of buying a new TV altogether. It allows you to run Android TV on your regular TV. Furthermore, It runs on the latest Android TV OS 9.0 and brings support for over 5,000 apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and most other OTT platforms. All you need to do is simply connect the Mi Box 4K to the TV via the HDMI port. Users will also be able to stream 4K content directly from the phone with the built-in Chromecast Ultra.

The Mi Box 4K also comes bundled with a Mi Remote and is an excellent way to upgrade a standard TV to a smart Android TV.