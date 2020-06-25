Entry-level Samsung Galaxy A01 Core spotted on Google Play Console

Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new ultra-budget smartphone called the Galaxy A01 Core. The device was recently spotted on Google Play Console listing.

As of now, Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy A01 in the US market priced at $109 (~Rs 8,200). The Galaxy A01 Core is certainly weaker than the Galaxy A01 on paper and should thus be priced lower.

(Image credit: Stufflistings )

A tweet from Mukul a.k.a Stufflistings gives us an idea about the device and its key specs. The handset was spotted on the Google Play Console listing which revealed several specifications as well as an image of the device itself. For starters, the Galaxy A01 Core will come with just 1GB RAM, which is surely low as per 2020 standards.

It is said to feature a MediaTek 6739WW chipset, which is also outdated. The chipset was used on Nokia 1 Plus smartphone. It is a quad-core processor with four Cortex A53 chipset running at 1.5GHz and coupled with PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The listing also shows the display resolution as 720 x 1480, which means we will get an HD+ screen. And lastly, the device is set to run on Android 10 with Samsung U on top of it.

The listing also reveals an image of the device, we can see there is a noticeable amount of bezel on the top as quell as the chin. This could just be a placeholder too. So, the actual picture might differ from the listing one.

The device was recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG which confirmed the presence of Bluetooth 5.0. There is no information about the screen size or battery capacity yet. Since the Galaxy A01 sports 5.7-inch display and a 3000mAh battery, we can expect the A01 Core also to sport similar features. The Galaxy A01 features a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor at the rear.

There are no details for the exact launch date or region yet, and we should be hearing from Samsung in the coming weeks.