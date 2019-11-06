Best smartphones under Rs 7,000 in India for November 2019

With the increasing competition in the budget smartphone segment, choosing a smartphone is becoming more and more difficult. If you are a first-time smartphone buyer or want a pocket friendly smartphone, it can be confusing, mostly because there are several options available in the market right now.

Several aspects like the battery capacity, display quality, software support and the overall durability need to be considered when you decide which one to go for.

With increasing competition, smartphone makers these days are offering more and more features even in the entry-level segment, giving you a wide range of options to choose from. In this post, we look at some of the best smartphones under Rs 7,000 in India.

(Image credit: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Big battery with a small price tag

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 439 | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP

Decent performance for price

Good build quality

Camera performance

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A, the company's latest budget offering in India. Like most of its other devices, the Redmi 8A is also packed with a huge battery. It is an entry level device and as such, does not feature fancy hardware.

The Redmi 8A is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support, which is extremely rare for this budget. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a single 12MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is priced starting at Rs 6,499 in India and is available from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Honor 7S

Weight: 1420g | Dimensions: 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 5.45-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 720 | CPU: Meidatek MT6739 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3020mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Big bright display

Value for money

Ugly UI

Awful performance

The Honor 7S has a good build quality for its price, and the big, vivid display also makes it a decent phone for those who spend their time scrolling through social media and consume video content. However, if you intend to play games on your phone, this device is not for you as its quad-core MediaTek chipset is not capable of providing a proper gaming experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme 3i

Tons of juice in a compact form

Weight: 175g | Dimensions: 156.1 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1520 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek 6771 | RAM: 3GB/4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 4230mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP

Big battery

Good design

Ample storage

Decent front camera

ColorOS needs work

Realme has gone from strength to strength on the back of its value for money offerings. A prime example of this is the Realme 3i that offers a modern design, big battery, dual cameras and decent performance at a starting price of Rs 6,999.

There is ample amount of storage as well if you're getting started, so you don't have to worry about running out of space - a concern that is often visible with entry-level smartphones in the market.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo Y90

Weight: 163.5g | Dimensions: 155.1 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android 8.1 | Screen size: 6.22-inch | Resolution: 1520 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB / 32GB | Battery: 4030mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Good display

Good battery life

If you are looking for a budget device that features a modern look, the Vivo Y90 is a good option. The device sports a huge 6.22-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch design. The notch houses the device’s selfie camera and there is a single rear camera at the back.

The device is powered by a Helio A22 chipset coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is powered by a huge 4,030mAh battery that should provide you a full day of battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

Realme C2

A better phone at a slightly higher price

Weight: 166g | Dimensions: 154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1560 x 720 | CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 | RAM: 2GB / 3GB | Storage: 16GB / 32GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+2MP | Front camera: 5MP

Looks premium

Big display

Good battery

No fingerprint sensor





The Realme C2 is another good option in the budget segment. After its success with the Realme C1, the Chinese smartphone maker has introduced the Realme C2. It is a well-designed device that looks costlier than it actually is. Similar to the Vivo Y90, the Realme C2 also features a water drop notch and a gradient back design.