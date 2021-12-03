Upcoming phone launches in India for December 2021: Specs, launch date, and price

After a sedate November, we are in the last month of the year and we expect it to be slightly more happening. While most brands are now planning for the devices slated to launch in the next quarter, some do not want to let go of the momentum they've gained in the last few months.

Motorola is one such brand. Unfazed by the chipset shortage, this Chinese brand had planned its inventories way in advance. As a result, Motorola was probably the most aggressive brand when it comes to launches in the later half of the year. We expect that it will launch at least a couple of phones in December.

Also, we have a OnePlus RT launch impending though there is absolutely no information around the Asus 8z launch in India -we hope that this finally gets to see the light of the day. Realme, which had an uncharacteristically quiet month, is expected to get back into action by launching a few phones in the midrange and affordable phones category.

Here is a quick list of phones that might launch in India in December

OnePlus RT

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December 16

: December 16 Price: Around Rs 39,999 (expected)

One of the most anticipated smartphones expected to launch this month is OnePlus RT. Despite being a rebadged OnePlus 9RT it is hyped already because once launched it is expected to be one of the cheapest phones with a Snapdragon 888 chipset in India.

The phone is expected to launch on December 16 and will succeed the OnePlus 9R that was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus RT is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC which is a huge upgrade from the Snapdragon 870 present in the OnePlus 9R. In terms of memory and storage, the phone may come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It is expected to come equipped with a triple camera setup at the back with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor that was seen in the OnePlus 9/9 Pro coupled with a 16MP f/2.2 snapper followed by a 2MP macro lens. The phone is expected to come with a 4,500mAh with 65W charging support.

Moto G200

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December

: December Price: Around Rs. 40,000 (expected)

Moto G200 is one of the most sought-after devices from Motorola in recent times. After being launched in the international markets its is expected that Motorola will bring this phone to Indian in December – and we hope that the specifications will remain unaltered. This power-packed phone comes with a massive 6.8-inch FHD Plus LCD screen and has a 144Hz high refresh rate.

Powering the device is the flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of optics, it has a 108-mp rear-facing camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. It also has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Moto G51 5G

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December 10

: December 10 Price: Around Rs 20,000 (expected)

Yet another phone from Motorola that is expected to launch on December 10 in India is Moto G51. Launched alongside the Moto G200, the moto G51 is a 5G capable phone featuring Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 6.8-inch LCD screen with full HD+ display and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone could feature a triple camera setup, where the primary sensor is 50MP, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor. The report also suggested the phone could feature a 13MP selfie shooter. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery, however, with support for 10W charging.

Asus 8Z

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December

: December Price: Around Rs 50,000 (expected)

After being pushed back by at least six months in India now, the Asus 8Z was expected to launch in India in the month of October, however, its still not here. The Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip launched globally in May are expected to arrive in India as the Asus 8Z and 8Z Flip. We are in December and hope that the phone may finally launch this month.

The Asus 8Z is a compact Android flagship smartphone with a smaller screen, but flagship-grade specs. The Asus 8Z Flip on the other hand is a top-of-the-line flagship phone with flip cameras. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Asus 8Z comes with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and sports a 64MP + 12MP dual rear camera and a 12MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Asus 8Z Flip comes with a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens. The same camera also flips and can be used for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December 15

: December 15 Price: Around Rs. 14,000 (expected)

Homegrown smartphone maker Micromax took a few months to sort out the issues related to the chipset shortage. It looks like the brand is now finally ready to roll out its new phone with near-stock Android OS for its users in India.

The Micromax In Note 1 Pro is expected to launch on December 15 in the country. The phone is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a large display with a high refresh rate, a 5000mAh with fast charging support and may run on Android 10 out of the box.

IQOO 8 LEGEND/IQOO 8 PRO

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December

: December Price: Around Rs 58,000 (expected)

The offshoot of Vivo- iQoo is reportedly planning to launch one last phone before the end of this year. The iQoo 8 Pro could launch as iQoo 8 Legend before the end of this month and could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and may come with a 4500 mAh battery with a 120W fast charge support. If launched this month, the iQoo 8 Pro could be India’s first phone with 120Hz fast charging.

It is expected to come with a triple camera sensor with the primary snapper being a 50MP sensor coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 16MP snapper for portraits. A 16MP camera will perform the selfie-snapping duties.

Going by the Chinese prices, iQoo 8 Legend could be priced north of Rs. 58,000 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Back home in China, the phone has been introduced in a couple of other memory variants including - 12/256GB and 12/512GB which are priced even higher.

Poco M4 Pro

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December

: December Price: Rs 25,000 (expected)

The Poco M4 Pro is expected to be a rebadged Redmi Note 11 smartphone and could launch in India this month. Since it's going to be rebranded phone, apart from design, the internals might remain the same. The Poco M4 Pro could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400p) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to come with a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor under the hood and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support to power the device. Though some reports contradict this and suggest that the phone may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It will have a triple-camera set-up at the back with a 50MP primary sensor and will run on Android version 11 out-of-the-box

Vivo V23

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : December

: December Price: Rs 29,000 (expected)

The Vivo V23e was launched recently in Thailand and is rumoured to launch in India as the Vivo V23 later this month. This is a 5G capable smartphone with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Indian variant may come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary snapper coupled with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it may come with a 44MP selfie camera.

The phone will draw power from a 4,050mAH battery capacity with support for 44W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Status : Expected

: Expected Launch date : Mid-December

: Mid-December Price: Rs 18,000 (expected)

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to mark Realme’s presence once again. The phone will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Mediatek Helio G85 CPU coupled with 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The phone will reportedly draw power from a 6000 mAh battery pack and a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor.

